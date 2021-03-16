94th Troop Command HHC Command Change

LARAMIE, Wyo. – On Saturday, in a ceremony at the Laramie Readiness Center, Capt. Trevor Gaylord, relinquished command of the 94th Troop Command Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC), to 1st Lt. Benjamin Taylor.

Capt. Gaylord has commanded the HHC since 2019.

During his tenure, he transitioned the unit from not having a formal commander to a thriving unit, leading the way for the Wyoming Army National Guard.

Gaylord emphasized how proud he was to have been a part of the unit and gives all the credit to his Soldiers and fellow officers.

“Here at HHC, it’s been a truly fun experience,” Gaylord said.

“The amount of experience, and knowledge in the senior noncommissioned officers, and commissioned officers is absolutely outstanding.”

1st Lt. Benjamin Taylor graduated Infantry Basic Officer Leaders Course (BOLC) in June 2016 and joined C Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment where he served as both a Platoon Leader and the Executive Officer.

He looks forward to going in-depth with learning about the personnel side, administration, logistics, and operations.

Taylor emphasized his excitement to take on this challenge and grow as an officer.

“This command presents its unique challenges with the different ranks of people within the unit,” said Taylor.

Lt Col. Marko Rubich, commander of the 94th Troop Command Battalion, commends Gaylord for his excellent work in shepherding the unit to the level it is now.