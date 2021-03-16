Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Trout stocking in northeast Iowa streams starts March 29

The popular trout stream stocking season starts on March 29. Find a list of stocked trout streams on the DNR trout stream map or the Iowa trout streams webpageAll trout stream stockings are weather dependent and will be unannounced due to COVID-19 precautions.

The DNR Trout Program offers Iowa anglers a variety of trout fishing opportunities, including catchable stockings, fingerling stockings, wild trout, streams with restrictive regulations, easy universal access areas and remote streams with difficult access.

About 320,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout, 35,000 fingerling brook trout, and 20,000 fingerling brown trout will be stocked into hundreds of miles of northeast Iowa streams from the end of March through October.  Funding to support the trout stocking program comes from the sale of hunting and fishing licenses and trout fees. About 40,000 Iowans and 5,000 nonresidents go trout fishing in Iowa each year.

Iowa’s trout streams, open year-round, meander through some of the most scenic areas of the state. Get the most out of your trout fishing trip with information about each stream's location, qualities, and other fun facts on the DNR trout streams webpage.

