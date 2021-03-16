Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 964 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,730 in the last 365 days.

Viking Lake still recovering from 2019 drawdown

The water level at Viking Lake was lowered eight feet during the summer of 2019 to improve the fish population. Now a year and a half later, the lake’s water level has yet to return to normal levels.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) closed the outlet gate in January 2020, after repairs to the gate were completed. Viking Lake’s water level was on the rise with normal rainfall last spring. Then the rains stopped in July and drought conditions set in for the remainder of 2020.

Lake drawdowns are a common fish management practice that crowds the fish population for a period of time.

“Crowding fish into a smaller area makes them more susceptible to predation by largemouth bass and reduces the number of small bluegills in the lake to improve growth in the coming year,” said Bryan Hayes, DNR fisheries management biologist.

You just read:

Viking Lake still recovering from 2019 drawdown

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.