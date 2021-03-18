New Consultix 5G DUO Band CW mm-Wave Field Transmitter now supports 24-40 GHz AT&T, Verizon bands sold by DAStronixusa”

New 5G Dual Band mm-Wave CW Transmitter

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consultix a leader in CW transmitters launched a new Dual Band mm-Wave (24-40 Ghz) RF signal generator that brings affordability to Carrier microwave test scenarios pertinent to 5G Small Cell simulations, model tunning, behavioral analysis of materials in real life situations inside building, stadiums and out-door antenna inviroments.

With an unprecedented output power level that exceeds 27 dBM in certains bands, we can now Simulate real life mm-Wave situations in the field with this new portable CW Transmitter. Combine our High Gain 7.5 dBi antennas with a precision cable, battery option you will have the capablities to do all the test required for all your .5 Watt radio requirements in the field. Upon request you can read our 5G white paper that explains the potential issues of not testing these bands which will cost down time, signal path issues and KPI's. Sales, Support and Finance Options are available in the US from Dastronixusa.Com