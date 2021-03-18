Make this the Best Summer Ever: Ignite Learning Academy Opens Enrollment for Virtual Summer Camps and Programs

Ignite Learning Academy is a fully accredited online private school. Kindergarten students created penguins during live class to supplement their learning. Arizona students had fun on a field trip to Tolmachoff Farms this fall.

Experience more than 15 virtual camps, summer school, and other summer programming to ensure your child is prepared for next school year and has a fun summer!

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignite Learning Academy (ILA), a fully accredited online private school, has opened enrollment for K-12 students in the school’s multiple virtual summer programs. With more than fifteen virtual camp themes to choose from, campers will participate in activities including: drawing, painting, crafts, coding, games, cooking, experiments, LEGO, STEM activities, and even a Hawaiian luau!

“Our camps are led by experienced educators and industry experts and are specifically designed to engage kids and teens to make learning come alive in a fun and exciting way,” said Banji Judge, Director of Student Engagement.

Camps are an affordable way to keep kids entertained, learning, and to fight summer boredom. One fee of $75 allows all children within the same household to attend the weekly virtual camp. ILA will provide a supply list so families will have what is needed to fully participate each day.

Virtual summer camps include:

• Around the World Camp

• Art Camp: Arts & Crafts with Found Objects

• Art Camp: Drawing

• Art Camp: Painting

• Cooking Camp

• DIY Camp

• Hawaiian Hullabaloo Camp

• JavaScript Coding Camp

• Leading Ladies Camp

• LEGO Camp

• Mad Science Camp

• Outdoor Explorers Camp

• Scratch Coding Camp

• Storytime & Craft Camp

• Wizards & Magic Camp

Traditional online summer school courses allow students to experience personalized learning and a flexible schedule to accelerate their education and review skills to gain confidence before the 2021-22 school year begins. Students receive support from certified teachers and work at their own pace, so the curriculum never progresses too fast or too slow. With more than 215 summer course options, ILA will have the course your child needs to succeed.

“Personalized education is more important now than ever as students have engaged in a variety of schooling options this past year as a result of the pandemic. Successful completion of a summer school course ensures students will feel confident as they return to the classroom, virtually or in-person, this fall, while providing the opportunity to accelerate, recover credit or skills, or to simply explore an interest or language,” said Dr. Kelly Van Sande, Head of School at Ignite Learning Academy.

For students entering grades K-8, the Summer Smarts Program was designed to minimize learning loss and fill gaps in reading and math. Through game-based activities, interactive experiences, and individualized learning, each program is intentionally designed for your child’s ability level.

In a time when the phrases ‘learning loss’, ‘falling behind’, and ‘years to catch up’ are prevalent in the media, ILA has proven to be a leader in education despite the uncertainty of recent times. While serving a 21% special education population in the full-time student body, ILA students made an average of more than a full year of academic growth in just the first semester of the school year!

“We believe in small class sizes, one-on-one teacher support, and placement in appropriately leveled academic courses. When these three ideas converge, student success explodes. Every student receives an individualized education at ILA, whether they are a full-time student all year, or are enrolling for a single course over the summer,” said Dr. Kelly Van Sande.

Ignite is also accepting enrollments for preschool and grades K-12 for the upcoming school year. Currently enrolled students live all across the United States and Canada and come from diverse backgrounds. The school offers self-contained virtual classroom learning for students with significant developmental delays in the new FIRE Academy Program, as well as a self-contained gifted program for profoundly gifted learners. All students benefit from individualized learning pathways, small class sizes, more than 400 course offerings, and a true school community. ILA offers more than a dozen in-year virtual clubs each week, hosts social hours, study-buddy groups, school assemblies, and even in-person field trips!

Jeff L., a parent of two ILA students said, “There is only kindness, enthusiasm, and support from the faculty, and the online community they create with the children is heart warming to experience…Every week I experience both of my children growing and enjoying learning!”

To learn more about our exciting summer options, or about enrollment for the upcoming school year, please visit our website at www.ignitelearningacademy.com/summer or contact our helpful team at 888-660-0557.



About Ignite Learning Academy

Ignite Learning Academy (ILA) is a fully accredited online private school serving students globally in preschool – grade 12. All students receive a personalized learning plan and path to success, as the faculty of the school recognize no two students learn in exactly the same way. With individualized curriculum, outstanding academic results, an exemplary gifted education program, robust special education program, and rigorous curriculum, students are prepared for college and beyond. ILA has a vibrant school community for both parents and students, and provides many socialization opportunities for students through clubs, activities, field trips, and other school-sponsored events. To learn more, visit http://www.ignitelearningacademy.com.

