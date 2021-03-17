Good Hemp Stock Symbol: GHMP Forms Mktg Relationships for Hemp Based Wellness Products to Meet Rising Global Demand

Share This Article

Good Hemp, Inc. (Stock Symbol: GHMP) Forms Powerful Marketing Relationships for Hemp Based Wellness Products to Meet Rising Global Demand

GHMP is proud to have grown our functional beverage sales. The addition of Diamond Creek will enable us to sell high alkaline water nationwide immediately, complimenting our existing retail footprint.” — Chris Chumas from Good Hemp

CORNELIUS, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Good Hemp, Inc. ( Stock Symbol: GHMP ) Forms Powerful Marketing Relationships for Hemp Based Wellness Products to Meet Rising Global Demand Experienced Hemp Industry Management for Wellness Products. Planned Acquisition of Diamond Creek Natural Spring Water Company. New Production Agreement with Industry Leader Barlean’s. Pending Launch of CBD Softgels for Global Wellness Market Valued at 24 Billion.Good Hemp, Inc. (GHMP) is made up of industry veterans for exploiting niche markets in the growing global hemp industry. By establishing a comprehensive distribution system, GHMP has secured listings for its products with regional and national grocery and convenience chain stores. The GHMP mission is to be one of the market leaders in the development and marketing of natural and functional hemp derived beverage products that provide real health benefits to a significant segment of the population and are convenient and appealing to consumers.The GHMP beverage lineup consists of Good Hemp Fizz and Canna Hemp, functional carbonated beverages infused with natural ingredients and made with hemp seed oil, which is categorized as "GRAS" (under sections 201(s) and 409 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, and therefore not subject to FDA review and approval). Good Hemp 2oh! is a line of naturally flavored waters infused with 10mg of THC-free hemp extract and prebiotic fiber.Diamond Creek, currently under a Letter of Intent to be acquired by GHMP, manufactures ionized 9.5pH high alkaline natural spring water, sourced from the high quality, award-winning springs in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee. GHMP Enters Production Agreement with Barlean'sOn March 12th, GHMP announced an executed production agreement with Barlean's, a producer of healthy oils and other dietary supplements for nearly 30 years. Barlean's is a mission-driven, family-owned company. Founded in 1989 as a maker of premium flax oils, Barlean's has grown to produce over 70 different products sold around the world.Barlean's will oversee the production of the blended GHMP CBD Softgel that will serve customers in the health and wellness market that's touted to be valued at $24B. Dr. Jason Minsky, DC, will act as Managing Director of the company's new partially-owned subsidiary, which will distribute the softgels.The unique GHMP softgel formulation contains 25mg of cannabidiol and a fast-acting, self-emulsifying formulation that is proprietary to Barlean's and has been shown in internal studies to increase absorption into the bloodstream by 200%. GHMD has selected this formulation with chiropractors and their patients in mind, and the company hopes to distribute the softgels to a network of chiropractors throughout the US.GHMP plans to focus on delivering the benefits of CBD to patients struggling with the debilitating symptoms of common ailments. In addition to collaborating with Barlean's, GHMP has begun the process of being certified by The U.S. Hemp Authority for its CBD Softgel products. The U.S. Hemp Authority Certification Program is the hemp industry's initiative to provide high standards, best practices, and self-regulation, giving consumers and retailers confidence in hemp and CBD products. GHMP Acquisition Target Diamond Creek Water Sponsors Justin Haley at the NASCAR Dixie Vodka 400On February 23rd, GHMP announced that Diamond Creek, which is under a Letter of Intent for acquisition by GHMP, was declared a primary sponsor for the NASCAR Dixie Vodka 400 on Sunday, February 28th in Homestead, Florida. In partnership with Spire Motorsports, the top 20-ranked alkaline water company will embellish the #77 car driven by Justin Haley.NASCAR sponsorship isn't new for Diamond Creek, but this is undoubtedly their most significant involvement to date. The striking, full-body design implements a blue color pallet with the brand's recognizable diamond logo.Partnering with Spire Motorsports is part of the GHMP strategic plan to expand its consumer reach. A Nielsen survey indicated that 92% of NASCAR fans are "likely to consider a company's branding, product or service." Considering the sport's fanbase is estimated to be around 75 million, that poses a significant opportunity for Diamond Creek and GHMP. GHMP Launches Into $24B Health and Wellness Market with CBD SoftgelsOn February 18th, GHMP welcomed Dr. Jason B. Minsky, DC, as Managing Partner of the company's new partially-owned subsidiary, Good Hemp Wellness, LLC. This announcement came in conjunction with the company's launch into the $24 billion dollar global health and wellness market with Good Hemp Wellness Softgels.Dr. Minsky not only brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the GHMP organization, but he also has a strong background in franchise and product development. As a Regional Developer for one of the largest chiropractic healthcare franchises (HealthSource) in America, Dr. Minsky managed over 50 clinics along the East coast during his 15 years as a practicing chiropractor. But it was the doctor's background in franchisee and product development that motivated him to help bring the GHMP wellness product to clinics across the U.S. 2020 Year-in-Review and 2021 OutlookOn December 17th, GHMP reported on its accomplishments and projections.Original Product Line Growth – GHMP experienced an increase in new distribution partners and an expanded retail footprint for its core products.Spire Partnership – GHMP engaged a sports and entertainment marketing partnership with Spire Sports + Entertainment. The partnership led to increased visibility to Good Hemp products via the creation of the BetterForYourHealth.com educational awareness campaign as well as word of mouth exposure throughout the racing community, which led to retailer introductions leading to an expansion of the GHMP distribution footprint as well as the introduction to the current target acquisition, Diamond Creek.E-Commerce Developments – Reacting quickly to the rapidly changing retail landscape, GHMP developed and optimized online direct-to-consumer shopping options including an Amazon store and refreshed website experience to take advantage of the change in consumer purchasing demands now and in the future.Diamond Creek Acquisition – In November, Good Hemp entered a Letter of Intent to acquire Diamond Creek, a top 20 premium water brand in the United States. Available in over 2,000 locations including Harris Teeter, Kroger, Food Lion and Giant Eagle, this acquisition aligns with GHMP continued distribution footprint expansion plans while positioning the company with an easier route to gain shelf space for its CBD-based products as retailers continue to increase the amount of CBD products they offer consumers.Production – By leveraging GHMP and Diamond Creek’s manufacturing, shipping and supplier relationships, both business units are beginning to create a more centralized and efficient supply chain to effectively lower operating costs and increase profit margins for its shareholders.Offering of Shares via S-1 Registration – GHMP completed an S-1 filing that was declared effective by the SEC in November. Ten million shares of common stock were offered by the company pursuant to the registration statement at $1.25/share.Year 2021 OutlookDiamond Creek Footprint Expansion – Based on successful growth in 2020 and current relationships in the retail sector, GHMP expects more shelf space at retailers such as Harris Teeter. Also, movement in the retail and grocery industry via Food Lion’s recent acquisition of Bi-Lo and Harvey’s Supermarkets should increase GHMP’s total brick and mortar location count.. Lastly, Diamond Creek is under review with multiple top 20 retailers nationwide for a 2021 launch.Good Hemp Wellness – GHMP is in the process of launching its wellness product portfolio that will specialize in hemp and CBD pain and inflammation solutions targeting doctors and medical professionals and their patients. This new business unit is expected to begin seeing sales by mid Q2 2021 and will leverage doctors, wellness professionals and hemp experts along with professional athletes and wellness influencers to gain market share quickly and efficiently throughout 2021 and beyond. This new business unit go-forward model has a minimum drawdown with a projected positive ROI within the first 12 months.Hemp / CBD Market – GHMP expects a potential for exponential growth in the overall hemp and CBD industry due to greater acceptance of hemp products in the marketplace, complemented with an updated regulatory landscape from the federal government.Spire Sports + Entertainment – GHMP will continue into year two of a partnership with increased marketing and exposure from sports and entertainment assets.For more information on Good Hemp, Inc. 