EPA Publishes Two Success Stories from DWRA

DWRA's Nonpoint Source (NPS) management program had two project success stories approved for publishing to the EPA website:

Southwest Florida Water Management District’s Boca Ciego Clam Bayou Stormwater Treatment project ($898,800 EPA NPS water quality grant) restored/enhanced over 24 acres of estuarine and coastal habitats for the bayou and created 20 acres of ponds that provide stormwater treatment for more than 2,500 acres of urbanized watershed. A wet detention pond was constructed to absorb nutrients, enhance water quality and reduce pollutant loading downstream to Boca Ciega and Tampa Bay.

Clearwater’s Kapok Wetland and Floodplain Restoration project ($490,625 EPA NPS water quality grant) constructed nearly 20 acres of herbaceous and forested wetlands to absorb nutrients, enhance water quality and reduce pollutant loading downstream to Alligator Lake and Old Tampa Bay. The project was designed and constructed to address NSP pollution impacting the Alligator Creek watershed and provide benefits such as wetland restoration, flood control, water quality improvement and recreational opportunities.

The EPA success stories offer an opportunity for states to highlight where their restoration efforts have resulted in water quality improvements in NPS-impaired water bodies. Developing the stories also allows EPA to track the number of NPS-impaired water bodies that are partially or fully restored—which is a key measure in the effort to document how NPS restoration efforts are improving water quality on a segment basis across the nation.