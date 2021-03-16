Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 964 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,718 in the last 365 days.

Milton Wastewater Treatment Plant Groundbreaking

The city of Milton broke ground Feb. 13 on a new $28 million water treatment facility project that will more than triple the region’s wastewater treatment capacity, supporting growth in central Santa Rosa County for the next several decades.

DWRA's Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan program was leveraged, providing a $14 million low-interest loan (which includes a $4,022,475 Small Community Wastewater Facility Grant which will not have to be repaid) for the project. The new plant will discharge effluent entirely underground to protect the Blackwater River — the only river remaining in the U.S. with the designation as a pristine sand bottom river.

Once the plant is fully operational by 2025, it will also facilitate approximately 6,000 residential septic to sewer conversions.

You just read:

Milton Wastewater Treatment Plant Groundbreaking

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.