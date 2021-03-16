dynaCERT is 2018 Gold winner of Edison Award

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2021 -- dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFS) (Frankfurt: DMJ) is the subject of a Market Equities Research Group Market Bulletin entitled "dynaCERT Inc. Presents Opportunity as a Unique Key Participant in the New Hydrogen Economy".

Excerpts:

dynaCERT Inc. presents opportunity for investors as being uniquely positioned in both the old-school carbon economy as an ESG solutions provider with award winning technology, and the new hydrogen economy of the future with 17 plus years of Research and Development, scientific knowledge, and design advancements within hydrogen generation.



This week dynaCERT announced news in a press release entitled "dynaCERT Achieves Local and Global Milestones and is Part of Hydrogen Strategy Coalition"; we urge investors to read the full release -- in short: 1) dynaCERT is a Key Participant in New Hydrogen Strategy Working Group the government of Ontario is undertaking, 2) the Company announced new sales in both the trucking and mining industry, 3) the Company is advancing towards putting units on bus transportation for City of Woodstock after the City experienced highly favourable trials on garbage trucks, 4) although dynaCERT's core business is supplying hydrogen on demand (not stored) -- the Company announced new product development of hydrogen production and storage units including pressurized hydrogen that will significantly cut down the compression cost making it affordable to use in small- and large-scale applications such as off-grid power supply, fuel cells etc., and 5) dynaCERT committed to achieve and participate in 'net zero emissions goal by 2050', reiterating the fact that Carbon Credits remain a huge future revenue stream for dynaCERT with its Patent Pending Carbon Capturing Methodology while capturing credits for the Carbon Saved with its Hydrogen Generating (HG) electrolysers.

What is particularly interesting in the press release is that it is apparent dynaCERT is looking to leverage its expertise to become a significant player in the new hydrogen economy. In the release dynaCERT’s Head of Research and Development mentioned upcoming products such as the Anion Exchange Membrane and the Cation Exchange Membrane electrolysers that will produce pressurized Hydrogen to meet the global demand. These are new revelations with significant potential to act as share price appreciation catalysts as related news flow occurs.

Last month we provided a synopsis of 'reasons for establishing a long position in dynaCERT Inc.' The following is reprinted copy. Read the reasons over and couple them with the revelations of the press release from this week -- the Ontario government's approach to carbon emissions reductions revolves around business solutions -- it is safe to say the risk-reward metrics favour establishing a long position in dynaCERT now while its trading under $1/share.

Reasons for establishing a long position in dynaCERT Inc.

"Spectacular Carbon Emission Reduction Technology, uniquely positioned in a massive market, very early in the adoption curve, extreme prospects and potential for rapid sales growth of HG technology in 12 different verticals, enormous upside potential in carbon credits, exceptional top talent, and all the pieces in place to make it happen. Conditions are right; higher energy costs, developments/news catalysts, greater awareness, increased carbon taxes and incentives create tailwinds for the adoption of dynaCERT’s award-winning technology.”

6 Points

1. Spectacular Carbon Emission Reduction Technology – the ‘CERT’ in dynaCERT;



dynaCERT’s HydraGEN™ (HG) technology is proven (on diesel trucks) to result in up to 88.7% reduction in NOx emissions, ~50% reduction in CO, 6-19% reduction in CO2, up to 57.1% reduction in Total Hydrocarbon emissions, 55%+ reduction in particulate matter (no black smoke), up to ~20% reduction in fuel consumption, provides better torque, and lower maintenance costs. HG is an advanced onboard electrolysis system which produces and supplies elemental hydrogen and oxygen individually on-demand to the air intake of diesel combustion engines for improving fuel efficiency and lowering emissions. dynaCERT has spent over $60 million perfecting its HG technology (over 16 years to commercialization). The technology is proven through multiple top-level independent lab studies in various jurisdictions around the globe (TUV North and South in UK, PIT Group in North America, ICAT in India, labs in the UAE, etc…) to reduce harmful emission in diesel transport trucks and improve fuel economy. Noteworthy awards include; the winner of the 2018 Edison Gold Award, 2019 Germany Innovation Award, and Gold Award from ESQR in Germany.



HydraLytica™ is dynaCERT’s proprietary software with remote real-time telematics that is able to establish an audit trail of fuel savings and future carbon credits. dynaCERT's telematics developer invented key systems for Apple Pay™ and PayPal™.

