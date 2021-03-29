Healixa (Stock Symbol: EMOR) Marries Healthcare Tech & Modern Fintech Assets to Meet Global Needs in many Industries

$EMOR $EMOR Healixa $EMOR Stock $EMOR New to the Street

Healixa, Inc. (Stock Symbol: EMOR) Marries Leading Healthcare Tech with Modern Fintech Assets to Meet Global Needs Covering a Range of Industries

EMERALD ORGANIC PRODUCTS INC (OTCMKTS:EMOR)

The acquisition of 5 Star Pharmacy was the perfect choice for Healixa's ($EMOR) growing healthcare portfolio, and acts as the first phase of the Company’s national pharmacy business plan rollout,” — Ian Parker, CEO of Healixa

HOLBROOK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healixa, Inc. DBA ( Stock Symbol: EMOR ) Marries Leading Healthcare Tech with Modern Fintech Assets to Meet Global Needs Covering a Range of Industries Strategic Plan Combining Advanced Healthtech and Fintech Solutions. Focus on Healing the Fragmented User Experience by Blending the Various Elements of the Digital Assets. New Advisory Board Members with Extensive Industry Experience. Joint Venture with Swys Expanding Intellectual Property and Products.Healixa, Inc. (EMOR) is a technology company with assets in both healthtech and fintech . The EMOR people-first approach is designed to humanize care via purpose-driven ethical engineering practices, deploying simple solutions for complex global challenges. EMOR offers value-based tech solutions to enterprise partner channels across a broad range of industries including employer benefits, travel, pharma, logistics and more.Healixa Inc. recently changed its name form Emerald Organic Products, Inc. Now, EMOR has embarked on an extensive rebranding effort in response to accelerated growth and a refined corporate vision. The adoption of the Healixa name reflects emphasis on developing “healing technology” solutions intended to meet the needs of the company’s diverse customer base.Over the past year, EMOR has cemented its status as an emerging market leader in healthtech. Fueled by its recent fintech joint venture with Swys Inc, the name Healixa represents the EMOR commitment to healing the fragmented user experience by blending the various elements of the digital assets.EMOR employs ethical engineering practices to marry code and care, creating exceptional user experiences. Combining specific elements of the company's healthtech and fintech assets has been the EMOR main focus and an important accomplishment. With both industries quickly expanding, EMOR is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the convergence of two important tech segments which will present significant opportunities for current and future EMOR products within the marketplace. EMOR Appoints Two Highly Qualified New Members to its Advisory BoardOn March 11th EMOR announced that its Board of Directors appointed Jessica Muzquiz to its Advisory Board, effective immediately. This announcement closely follows the appointment of Rep. Denver Riggleman to its Advisory Board as well.Muzquiz was a natural choice to lead the charge in advising the EMOR pharmacy acquisitions, pharmacy operations, and solutions development. Her extensive leadership experience with Fortune 500 companies as well as her accomplished career in the United States military is best-in-class. Through working with Frazier Healthcare to her instrumental role within the BriovaRx, Catamaran acquisition by Optum for 12.8 billion, her contribution to the healthcare, health tech, and logistic sectors are both unique and noteworthy.Muzquiz served as Vice President - Human Capital Partner at UnitedHealth Group Inc., following the acquisition of Catamaran Corp. by OptumRx, a division of UnitedHealth Group. Previously, Muzquiz served in executive leadership roles at Supreme Group and the United States Postal Service. Muzquiz began her career in the United States Army, where she was decorated two times with the Army Achievement Medal, and decorated three times with the Army Commendation Medal. Muzquiz holds her Bachelor of Science and MBA from Waynesburg University.On March 2nd EMOR appointed Former U.S. Representative Denver Riggleman to its Advisory Board. Rep. Riggleman served as the United States Representative for Virginia's 5th congressional district, and is an Air Force veteran and national security expert. Rep. Riggleman is also a successful businessman and co-owner of Silverback Distillery.EMOR is actively building a robust Advisory Board which will utilize its collective knowledge and expertise to provide guidance and direction to the Company’s executive team as it continues to grow and expand. EMOR highly values the broad range of experience that Rep. Riggleman brings to the Advisory Board, which include government, defense, national security and executive management. Joint Venture with Swys Inc., Combining Health Tech and FintecOn January 19th EMOR announced a joint venture with Swys Inc that furthers the company’s vision, key business-building strategies, and new product developments, by significantly expanding on its intellectual property and suite of tech-enabled products.Under the terms of the agreement, Swys Inc contributed its robust portfolio of health and financial digital applications to the joint venture. The technology will assist in improving margins throughout EMOR core business. In addition, the Joint Venture assumes revenue-generating contracts that it will look to build upon through 2021. The Joint Venture furthers the EMOR vision, key business-building strategies, and new product developments, by significantly expanding on its intellectual property and suite of tech-enabled products.Swys Inc was founded and operated by Joseph Akintolayo and has been recognized for both his commercial and philanthropic applications. Mr. Akintolayo is a leader in the African American community and through his product, MyCaresAct, a platform built to robotically process economic relief, he played a pivotal role in helping to save over 100 minority-owned businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.For more information on Healixa, Inc. (EMOR) visit https://www.healixa.com DISCLAIMER: FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds.com (CA) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider. FPS/CA is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FPS/CA is news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FPS/CA’s market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release or opinion of the writer. FPS/ CA is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. FPS/CA has been compensated $500 by the company for dissemination of this Article.Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:These news releases and postings may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies’ contracts, the companies’ liquidity position, the companies’ ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.SOURCE: CorporateAds.com

Healixa, Inc (Stock Symbol: EMOR) 3/3/21 Emerging Growth Conference March 3, 2021