Move United Launches Redefining Disability Podcast To Highlight the Power of Sport
The podcast is an extension of the award-winning Move United magazine, the nation’s leading adaptive sports publication.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Let’s be real—the way people view disability is far from reality. Move United, the national leader in community adaptive sports, knows that sports have the power to change the world, pushing people further and bringing people closer. Through adaptive sports, Move United shows what people with disabilities are capable of, fuels candid conversations, and incites the action it takes to build a world where everyone’s included.
To this end, Move United launched “Redefining Disability,” a podcast that focuses on individuals with disabilities and the power of sport. Redefining Disability is a great resource for listeners interested or already involved in adaptive sports. Through weekly podcast episodes, Move United is sharing how sports have made it possible for our nation’s top adaptive athletes to succeed, training tips from adaptive sports coaches and program leaders, and news on the latest technology, equipment, and trends in the industry.
Through Redefining Disability, listeners will hear directly from athletes with physical disabilities how they have been able to adapt and achieve, get the 411 on how to begin in or excel at a particular adaptive sport, learn the best techniques in training from coaches and program experts, find out what’s on the cutting edge in terms of technology, equipment, or trends, or catch up on upcoming adaptive sports events and programs.
Current episodes of Redefining Disability feature:
Paralympic Silver Medalist and Swimmer Sophia Herzog,
Team USA Para Fencer Byron Branch,
Army Veterans Tony Drees and Kyle Moxley,
Paralympic Hopeful and Nordic Skier Lera Doderlein,
And Powerlifter Kelli Ann Stallkamp.
Episodes in the coming months feature:
U.S. Wheelchair Rugby Players Chuck Melton and Joe Delagrave
Paralympian Desmond Jackson,
Team USA Para Fencer Ellen Geddes,
Coaches John Gumbert and Mary Hodges,
Navy Veteran and Para Climber Jared Lenahan and more.
The podcast is an extension of the award-winning Move United magazine, the nation’s leading adaptive sports publication. The magazine is published three times a year and available in print by subscription as well as online.
The Redefining Disability podcast shares how, regardless of ability, sports make us more. They make us victorious and vulnerable and better than we were yesterday. And they turn strangers into teammates, putting us all on a level playing field.
The podcast is available on Spotify or wherever podcasts are available - just search for Redefining Disability. Or find the direct links at moveunitedsport.org/podcast.
Shuan Butcher
Move United
+1 240-268-2180
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter