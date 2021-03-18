Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
'We Prepare Girls for Life' a Collaborative Funding Start-Up Solution Launches

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good collaborates and helps LA/SF parents fund their daughters’ start-ups. Girls attend middle school, high school, and college.

Want to empower your daughter, and prepare her for life...participate in our referral program to help fund her start-up?”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good is a staffing agency that helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund programs that make a difference in girls' lives.

According to Harvard Kennedy School article "The 30-year average of all-female founders’ share of VC funding is 2.4% – almost identical to the share in 2018 (2.3%). "

'We Prepare Girls for Life,' is a collaborative start-up funding solution created by Recruiting for Good; to help purpose driven parents support their talented daughters.

According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good, "We use our talent for good; and support like-minded families. We love empowering girls to create purposeful enterprises."

How Parents Earn Funding Support

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good rewards referrals to companies hiring professional staff. A parent makes introduction to a company, our staffing agency finds the company an employee.

Once a finder's fee is paid; Recruiting for Good shares the finder's fee to offset start-up costs (design website, marketing, and/or social media).

About

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. We're creating a fun fulfilling community thru; rewarding programs 'Girls Design Tomorrow,' meaningful creative contests, and sweet foodie parties.

Before Recruiting for Good, Carlos worked as a teacher, and attended grad school to become a therapist. For the last 10 years, Carlos was part of a nonprofit that taught leadership development. He created ‘Our Moms Work‘, mentored hundreds of people (men, women and kids), created ‘The Sweetest Gig;’ and created 'creative writing contest and parties (Kickass & Party for Good).' And for 25 the last years, thru Recruiting for Good, he has placed thousands of talented professionals in Sweet Jobs that Changed their Life…He knows what it takes to Love Work & Life!

Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good created 'Girls Design Tomorrow;' a collaborative and personal mentoring work experience for Middle School Girls who love to design products that make a positive impact. Girls gain real work experience with creative passionate entrepreneurial moms Nicole Borota and Parrish Walsh. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com

