Go Green: It’s Smart for the Environment, Business, and Protecting Your Tech
Consumer Sentiment Clearly Favors Brands That Are Eco-Friendly
We’re proud of our growing ecollection of protective laptop cases and backpacks and our ability both to meet consumer demand ...”ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If there’s ever a time of year to be weighing the merits of a greener lifestyle, springtime is it. With its official start in just a few days, spring ushers in a return to comfortable temperatures and more hours of daylight, which means consumers will be spending more time outdoors thinking about things like renewal, the environment, and their impact on it. This is something businesses would be wise to focus on too. Growing consumer sentiment clearly favors brands that are eco-friendly.
— Paul June, VP of Marketing
“Going green has become much more than just the right thing to do. It’s also a sound business strategy, something Mobile Edge has known and demonstrated for years,” says Paul June, VP of Marketing for Mobile Edge. “We’re proud of our growing ecollection of protective laptop cases and backpacks and our ability both to meet consumer demand for style, function, and features, while also maintaining a minimal carbon footprint!”
A 2020 survey by IBM and the National Retail Federation of nearly 19,000 consumers revealed that about 70% of consumers in the U.S. and Canada are willing to pay more for and even change their buying habits for brands that focus on the environment and sustainability.
Mobile Edge’s ecollection features a large selection of protective laptop cases, messenger bags, and backpacks for gamers, students, travelers, and busy professionals. Each is made of either 80% natural cotton canvas, a material that is both replenishable and renewable; or DuPont’s Sorona™, a material derived from corn that requires 30% less energy to manufacture compared to synthetic materials, which helps to reduce greenhouse emissions by 63% during the manufacturing process.
In the case of Mobile Edge’s ecollection, being environmentally friendly doesn’t mean fewer features. The ecollection boasts the same kinds of features and innovations found in all other Mobile Edge cases, including a lifetime warranty and 100% customer satisfaction guarantee, plus the added benefit of being eco-friendly.
A good example is Mobile Edge’s ScanFast™ Backpack 2.0, which fits laptops up to 17.3 inches and includes dedicated storage for a wide range of devices, accessories, and files. It’s made using DuPont’s Sorona™ material, plus it features a unique checkpoint-friendly design per TSA guidelines. With Mobile Edge’s ScanFast™ innovation, those traveling with their laptops experience a more efficient trip through airport security and a safer one, since the laptop stays tucked safely away from thieves and unexpected drops and bumps.
If an all-natural cotton canvas is more your style, Mobile Edge’s ECO Backpacks incorporate all the features you need to keep your gear organized, protected, and at your fingertips—plus they’re eco-friendly. Highlights include a dedicated, padded computer compartment for laptops up to 17.3 inches; a removable ID Holder with multiple anchor locations; and separate sections for files, folders, and miscellaneous gear. ECO Backpacks come in black, navy blue, and olive.
“Mobile Edge is proud of its ongoing efforts to design and manufacture the best laptop cases in the industry,” says June. “This includes our commitment to using new technologies and approaches for creating the most environmentally friendly products possible.”
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Anaheim-based Mobile Edge produces award-winning durable and protective laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for business professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge is known for its innovative and stylish designs, superior-quality, lifetime warranty, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Many leading computer manufacturers rely on Mobile Edge to design and build custom cases for their products.
