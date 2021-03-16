CapStone Technologies Ranks No. 93 on Inc. 5000 Regionals List

Lincoln-based firm is among the fastest-growing companies in the Midwest.

LINCOLN, NE, USA, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that CapStone Technologies is ranked No. 93 on its 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Midwest economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

“Making the Midwest Regionals list again is a badge of honor for us,” said Kirk Trofholz, chief executive officer for CapStone. “Our team works hard every day to come up with new solutions that will make print-to-mail companies’ businesses better, and it’s wonderful to have that tenacity recognized.”

CapStone offers print-to-mail companies a variety of premium services, software, and robotic equipment designed to make their businesses more efficient, improve operations and cut costs.

• AutoViriTM Software gives mailers real-time, virtual visibility of their production to help them reduce errors and the associated USPS Mailer Scorecard assessments, enhance communication, and monitor job status from anywhere 24/7.

• AutoViri robotic solutions automate a host of repetitive, time-consuming mail production tasks. CapStone offers robots for traying, palletizing, and sleeving, as well as tray management and shelving, to help production move faster with fewer errors and bottlenecks.

• CapStone’s Business Engineering team works with mailers to find solutions to any business challenge they might have. The team is vendor- and technology-neutral and helps print-to-mail companies make smart, strategic changes to their current or future operations that will bring more efficiency and profitability.

“This list proves the power of companies in Midwest states no matter the industry,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay.”

The companies on the list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in the 12 Midwest states. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/midwest.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About CapStone Technologies, LLC

CapStone Technologies provides automation services and business engineering to the print-to-mail industry with state-of-the-art robotic technology, advanced innovation, and proven process engineering to create efficiencies and save labor. Its one-of-a-kind software solution connects the physical and digital workflows on the production floor to provide virtual visibility of performance while reducing errors to protect USPS discounts. For more information, visit the media center at www.captechno.com/resources.

