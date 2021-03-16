Board of Agriculture will meet March 17 virtually

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16, 2021 CONTACT: Tina Hlabse, NCDA&CS general counsel 919-707-3013; tina.hlabse@ncagr.gov Board of Agriculture to meet March 17 virtually RALEIGH – The N.C. Board of Agriculture will hold its quarterly meeting Wednesday, March 17, at 2 p.m. via a Microsoft Teams meeting. To access the meeting, log in using this link PUBLIC LINK , or call 984-204-1487, then enter access code 297-749-399#. The board will take up the following items: Imported Fire Ant Quarantine Changes

Consider rulemaking, initiate rulemaking process:

N.C. Forest Service

Updating Rules for Ease of Understanding by the Public. The rules also update website links, provide definitions to unclear terms, and make clear that the rules apply to all forests managed by the N.C. Forest Service.



02 NCAC 60B .1008 – Adds specific authority to allow N.C. Forest Service personnel to remove from State Forests animals causing a threat or nuisance within any State Forests.



02 NCAC 60B .1012 – Horse drawn carts, carriages, or other apparatus are allowed by permit only.



02 NCAC 60B .1013 – Prohibiting motorized bicycles and battery assisted bicycles (E-Bikes) on bike trails, bridle trails, hiking trails, and multiuse trails to prevent damage. They can still be used on roads.



02 NCAC 60B .1016 – Reminder that all firearms laws apply on State Forests.



02 NCAC 60B .1022 – Amending noise regulation from a decibel measurement standard to a reasonable person standard.



02 NCAC 60B .1033 – Allows the establishment and enforcement of no parking areas and to prevent the blocking of entry ways and exits.



02 NCAC 60B .1034 – Allows the disposal of abandoned property left unattended for 24 hours.



02 NCAC 60B .1035 – Requires parents, guardians, and custodians of minor children to be responsible for the minor’s compliance with the rules.

Other business.