We Use Our Voice for Good a Girls Creative Writing Mentoring Program Launches

Girls Participate in Creative Writing Contest Winners Earn Spot On 1 Year Mentoring Program #fictionjewelry www.UseYourVoiceforGood.com

Retain Recruiting for Good to Help Us Fund Meaningful Fun in The Community #purposebeforeprofit #kickassforgood #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

We Use Our Voice for Good is Co-Created by Parrish Walsh and Carlos Cymerman. The exclusive creative writing mentoring program is for girls in middle school.

Girls that earn a spot on 'We Use Our Voice for Good' will learn Passion + Purpose + Play!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to create and fund value filled fun for the community through rewarding programs 'Girls Design Tomorrow,' meaningful creative contests, and sweet foodie parties.

'We Use Our Voice for Good' is a one year personal creative writing mentoring program for 10 girls. The purposeful program is for parents driven to prepare their girls for success.

According to Parrish Walsh, Founder of Fiction Jewelry, "As a Girl Scout leader and mom, I am excited for the opportunity to work with the girls. In college, I volunteered as a mentor to fourth-grade girls, as a Big Sister, and as a youth soccer coach. I truly enjoy supporting girls and helping them expand their possibilities."

Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman created 'Girls Design Tomorrow' a collaborative and personal mentoring work experience for Middle School Girls who love to design products, services, and solutions that make a positive impact.

Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good adds, "Girls that earn a spot on 'We Use Our Voice for Good' will learn Passion + Purpose + Play!"

About

We Use Our Voice for Good is a one year personal mentoring creative writing program for 10 girls, enjoy real life work experiences, and design their own jewelry with Parrish Walsh, owner of Fiction Jewelry. Program is Co-Created by Parrish Walsh and Carlos Cymerman.

Fiction Jewelry By Parrish Walsh was born when my best friend became an author, and I was compelled to create the jewelry collection. Whether from your favorite book or your favorite person, now you can celebrate the words and worlds that breathe life into your day. Jewelry written for you. www.FictionJewelry.com

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. We're creating a fun fulfilling community thru; rewarding programs 'The Sweetest Gig,' meaningful creative contests, and sweet foodie parties. Recently, Carlos Co-Created Love What is Love Jewelry with Parrish Walsh www.LoveWhatisLove.com

Before Recruiting for Good, Carlos worked as a teacher, and attended grad school to become a therapist. For the last 10 years, Carlos was part of a nonprofit that taught leadership development. He created ‘Our Moms Work‘, mentored hundreds of people (men, women and kids), created ‘The Sweetest Gig;’ and created 'creative writing contest and parties (Kickass & Party for Good).' And for 25 the last years, thru Recruiting for Good, he has placed thousands of talented professionals in Sweet Jobs that Changed their Life…He knows what it takes to Love Work & Life!

Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good created 'Girls Design Tomorrow;' a collaborative and personal mentoring work experience for Middle School Girls who love to design products that make a positive impact. Girls gain real work experience with creative passionate entrepreneurial moms Nicole Borota and Parrish Walsh. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com

We Use Our Voice for Good a Girls Creative Writing Mentoring Program Launches

