The State of California Awards Pipeline Medical LLC One-Year Contract to Supply 3-ply Surgical and N95 Respirator Masks
Pipeline Medical will be distributing masks through Cal eProcure to State of California agencies and affiliated entities.
For Pipeline Medical, it’s always been about the people. By doing our jobs right, we are positively impacting an entire ecosystem of healthcare providers and first-responders.”SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The State of California awarded Pipeline Medical LLC a one-year contract to supply 3-ply surgical and N95 respirator masks.
Pipeline Medical, a leading medical supply aggregator, has 13 years of expertise in streamlining the way in which medical supplies are delivered throughout the US. The award was announced by California’s Department of General Services on January 15, 2021.
Pipeline Medical will be distributing masks through Cal eProcure to State of California agencies and affiliated entities. Currently, the company distributes its NIOSH-approved N95 respirators and other PPE products to leading hospital systems and institutions around the country.
“We’re very excited and honored to have the opportunity to provide our services to the State of California. We’re able to provide these products because of long-established partnerships with factories in Europe, Asia, and the United States,” said Zachary Ducharme, CEO Pipeline Medical.
Mr. Ducharme is confident that this initiative by the State will serve to prevent shortages of PPE for frontliners and healthcare workers .
“For Pipeline Medical, it’s always been about the people. By doing our jobs right, we are positively impacting an entire ecosystem of healthcare providers and first-responders. And that really does matter,” says Mr. Ducharme.
For California, the need of a steady supply of cost-effective, high-quality masks is crucial not only for the present crisis, but on an ongoing basis, and the State’s initiative to establish such a supply platform is a huge step forward.
