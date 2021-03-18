New HHS Investment Insights in latest release of The Medicaid Black Book -March 2021
Investing in the Health and Human Services space? Subscribe to the Medicaid Black Book & Discover Opportunities, Enhance Diligence and Build Vertical Expertise.BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, USA, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investing in the Health and Human Services space? Subscribe to the Medicaid Black Book to Discover Opportunities, Enhance Diligence and Build Vertical Expertise.
Latest investment themes and content include:
4Q activity review- Steven reviews the activities by segment for:
* Providers- Key deals reviewed include: the Help @ Home (Centerbrdige), Seasons (AccentCare), Simplura (AccentCare), and Limestone Health (BayMark).
*Plans- Major plan activity included the Carefirst acquisition of University of MD Health Plans, the Guidewell acquisition of New Directions Behavioral Health, and the Clover Health deal with Social Capital Hedosophia. The Centene acquisition of Apixio is also discussed.
*Solution Vendors- Key analysis on the HHAeXchange purchase of Annkissam and the Centuari Health Solutions sale to Ivy Ventures.
*2020 Year in Review- A look back at the key investment trends in 2020. Year over year activity by major services and technology categories in the healthcare space with with a focus on HHS.
*2021 Outlook- Looking ahead to 2021, including key insights around 4 major drivers: An abundance of dry powder, a stabilizing regulatory environment, continued search for alternatives to fee-for-service, and the overall drive by different actors to find their place in the managed care value chain.
About the Medicaid Black Book Expert Team
The Medicaid Black Book is the premier market intelligence tool for investment and health plan professionals in the Health and Human Services space. We bring together experts from multiple firms to deliver best-in-class insights in both video and report forms.
Mergers, Acquisitions and Investments- Steven Hedgepeth
As a founder and senior leader in multiple healthcare organizations, Steven is adept at setting a clear vision and strategy to navigate the challenges of a shifting healthcare landscape. He has led organizations through significant Medicaid policy and payor changes, acquisitions, merger integrations, and implementation of Financial and EHR information systems. Steven has experience creating innovative public/private partnerships to adapt to rapidly changing models of care across both for-profit and not for profit organizations. Steven previously served as Chief Operating Officer for a large, multi-site behavioral health organization with operations in seven states.
Medicaid and Medicare Health Plans - Ari Gotlieb
Ari supports clients in the health plan and health services space on topics centered around growth and deals strategy. Ari's work focuses on market growth and entry, distribution and product, and deal-related growth and diligence. In addition to client work, Ari produces an annual review of Medicaid markets, The State of Medicaid.
Health and Human Services Regulatory Insights- Kip Piper
A top authority on Medicare, Medicaid, and the Affordable Care Act, Kip Piper advises major health care organizations on business, policy, finance, and communications. A skilled business and policy strategist, Kip has advised top health care companies in the U.S. and Europe, Fortune 100 employers, state health agencies, federal officials, governors, members of Congress, foundations, and foreign leaders.
Independent Vendor Evaluations- Clay Farris
Clay has advised CMS administrators, state Medicaid Directors, health plan CEOs, technology COOs and a wide range of other clients in the healthcare industry. His unique blend of management consulting, project management, policy making and analytics help deliver on-time, actionable results for a wide array of business challenges. His experience includes policy making at both the federal (CMS) and state levels (State of Georgia), management consulting for large organizational change initiatives, big data solution sales and implementation and cutting-edge analytics. He has a masters in Health Policy from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg of School of Public Health and is also a Certified Internal Auditor.
About The Medicaid Black Book
The Medicaid Black Book is the premier market intelligence subscription product for business leaders in the Medicaid industry.
Ongoing content includes:
*In depth review and rating of vendor firms that are currently trying to partner with Medicaid health plans or state agencies
*Exclusive interviews with Medicaid Health Plan CEOs and Investment leaders
*Highly focused content that matters to Medicaid industry business leaders, including
--Surveys of what is top of mind for health plan CEOs
--Analysis of key regulatory changes
--Analysis of Medicaid health plan financial performance
--Analysis of mergers and acquisitions activity
Learn more or subscribe- https://www.mostlymedicaid.com/?product=medicaidblackbook
Clay Farris
Mostly Medicaid
+1 919-727-9231
email us here