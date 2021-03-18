Trial of AMD Milan 3rd Gen EPYC Processors Offered by Nor-Tech

Nor-Tech just announced a no-cost benchmark of AMD’s newest Milan processor. Nor-Tech will benchmark the processor along with more than 100 applications.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN., U.S., March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nor-Tech, the leading experts on Linux-based high-performance technology solutions, just announced a no-cost benchmark of AMD’s newest Milan processor—launched today. Nor-Tech will benchmark the processor along with more than 100 applications including Ansys Fluent and Dassault Abaqus. Each demo culminates in a results report.

Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson said, “We are already experiencing a high demand for servers and clusters with these processors. Much of this demand involves our demo cluster and access to CAE applications. We look forward to showcasing this processor along with our engineering expertise.”

The 3rd Gen EPYC is the world’s highest performing server processor; offering outstanding performance across a wide spectrum of industry standard applications. It provides a full feature set across the stack with industry leading I/O, 7nm x86 CPU technology, and an integrated security processor on die. EPYC 7003 CPUs provide up to 32MB of L3 cache per core, 4-6-8 memory channel interleaving designed for better economies and performance in multiple DIMM configurations, plus synchronized clocks between fabric and memory--all driving better, faster time to results.

From traditional application deployment to the latest innovations, AMD EPYC Milan processors deliver system resources and capacity that the most demanding applications require. AMD is constantly increasing its software optimization footprint to help ensure applications leverage all the innovations of AMD EPYC processors.

Built into the silicon, AMD Infinity Guard is a suite of advanced security features designed to defend against internal and external threats attacking data and decrease potential attack surfaces as software is booted and executed. Featuring AMD Secure Encrypted Virtualization technologies strengthened with Secure Nested Paging, AMD is powering breakthrough data security advancements, such as confidential computing.

AMD EPYC 7003 series scale from 8 to 64 cores (or 16 to 128 threads per socket). No other x86 server processor achieves this level of core density. With AMD EPYC 7003, users get superior workload performance to deliver the resources their applications require.

AMD collaborates with major infrastructure and software vendors as well as the open-source community to help ensure applications and solutions are optimized to work exceptionally well with EPYC powered servers.

Nor-Tech’s engineering expertise fully leverages the new Milan processors. The company has one of the most highly respected HPC technology engineering teams in the world —capable of complex hardware and software integrations that other engineers won’t touch. Linux expertise is one of the many areas where they shine.

Everyone on Nor-Tech’s engineering team has been with the company for more than 10 years—the company doesn’t have the turnover that bigger competitors have. The same engineers that build each client’s technology are easily accessible during business hours to answer questions and explain complicated procedures in simple terms.

To find out more about HPC technology integrated with AMD Milan, or sign up for a demo, visit https://www.nor-tech.com/solutions/hpc/demo-cluster/ or call 877-808-1010.

Nor-Tech is on CRN’s list of the top 40 Data Center Infrastructure Providers along with IBM, Oracle, Dell, and Supermicro and is also a member of Hyperion Research’s prestigious HPC Technical Computing Advisory Panel. The company is a complete high performance computer solution provider for 2015 and 2017 Nobel Physics Award-contending/winning projects. Nor-Tech engineers average 20+ years of experience. This strong industry reputation and deep partner relationships also enable the company to be a leading supplier of cost-effective Lenovo desktops, laptops, tablets and Chromebooks to schools and enterprises. All of Nor-Tech’s high performance technology is developed by Nor-Tech in Minnesota and supported by Nor-Tech around the world. The company is headquartered in Burnsville, Minn. just outside of Minneapolis. Nor-Tech holds the following contracts: Minnesota State IT, GSA, University of Wisconsin System, and NASA SEWP V. To contact Nor-Tech call 952-808-1000/toll free: 877-808-1010 or visit https://www.nor-tech.com. Full release at: https://www.nor-tech.com/category/news/. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.

