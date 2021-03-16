REE Mining Media Alert for Defense Metals (TSX-V: $DEFN.V) (OTCQB: $DFMTF)
The commodity rally is still in full swing. A messed-up economic forecast has turned into a witch hunt for all major ingredients for high technology products. Whether it's cell phones, electric vehicles, non-fossil fuel power generation and storage, or modern server farms, they are needed everywhere - industrial metals. For special applications, we even need rare earths; these, in turn, are the process of a political chain of demands against the leading supplier - China. If China no longer supplies these crucial materials, modern high-tech products can no longer be manufactured. But where to get them, if not steal them?
DEFENSE METALS ( TSX-V: DEFN / OTCQB: DFMTF / FSE: 35D) - A VITAL RESOURCE EMERGES
Demand in the electric vehicle (EV) industry is causing supply shortages in key metals such as copper, nickel and lithium. For nickel, for example, demand growth from EVs is expected to increase 14-fold between 2019 and 2030. For lithium and copper, demand growth is expected to be 9-10 times. Many metals are extracted in specific regions, and it is not uncommon for there to be political instability due to the high economic dimension. Around 50% of the world's cobalt, another vital material, comes from the Democratic Republic of Congo.
GEELY AUTOMOBILE ( GEYLF) - POOR SALES FIGURES WEIGH ON THE SHARE PRICE
Chinese car Company Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. has published its delivery figures for February 2021 and has disappointed once again. Growth is declining - one would currently expect something different from e-mobility. In February, a total of 77,221 vehicles were sold, an increase of 265% compared to the same period last year. However, compared with the previous month, when the Company sold 156,326 units, sales slumped by more than half. The sales figures also include vehicles sold through the 50/50 joint venture Lynk & Co.
THYSSENKRUPP AG (TYEKF) - GERMANY AT RISK AS A STEEL LOCATION
The future of the German steel sector continues to raise many questions. North Rhine-Westphalia's Minister-President Armin Laschet has once again rejected a state takeover of ThyssenKrupp, leaving the Company itself to deal with the market's adversities. The much cheaper competition from China, in particular, is becoming increasingly dangerous. The industry has been struggling with dumped imports for years.
Author
ANDRÉ WILL-LAUDIEN
About Defense Metals Corp. https://defensemetals.com/
Defense Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition of mineral deposits containing metals and elements commonly used in the electric power market, military, national security and the production of “GREEN” energy technologies, such as, high strength alloys and rare earth magnets. Defense Metals has an option to acquire 100% of the 1,708 hectare Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Property located near Prince George, British Columbia, Canada. Defense Metals Corp. trades in Canada under the symbol “DEFN” on the TSX Venture Exchange, in the United States, under “DFMTF” on the OTCQB and in Germany on the Frankfurt Exchange under “35D”.
Forward Looking Information
This news release contains “forward‐looking information or statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements relating to finding partnerships, securing potential offtake agreements, and other business opportunities, the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its project and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of rare earth elements, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company’s views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather conditions, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), decrease in the price of rare earth elements, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company’s ability to operate increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.
