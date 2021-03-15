2021-03-15 09:35:53.043 St. Charles Woman Wins $85,000 Show Me Cash Prize

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Charles Woman Wins $85,000 Show Me Cash Prize

2021-03-15 09:35:53.043

Jenny Parry of St. Charles was the winner of an $85,000 Show Me Cash jackpot from the Missouri Lottery’s Feb. 7 drawing.  

Parry’s ticket was the only ticket to match all five numbers drawn that night:  1, 4, 10, 14 and 23. 

The winning ticket was purchased at P&L Grocery, 19019 W. Highway 8, in Potosi. The retailer will receive a $500 bonus for selling a Show Me Cash jackpot ticket.

In FY20, players in Washington County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $4.5 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $443,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $178,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. 

