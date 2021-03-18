New Major Update of the MICR Detection and Recognition Engine for the GdPicture.NET and DocuVieware SDKs

ORPALIS Imaging Technologies Releases Major Update of the MICR Detection and Recognition Engine

ORPALIS is pleased to announce that its MICR detection and recognition engine's latest update brings outstanding performances to banking applications.

MURET, HAUTE-GARONNE, FRANCE, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MICR (Magnetic Ink Character Recognition) is a standard encoding technology in the Banking industry used mainly for cheques. It uses two different fonts, E-13B and CMC-7.

ORPALIS developed a MICR recognition engine to detect and decode the MICR line from any structured document by analyzing the whole page layout.

First released in 2012 in the GdPicture.NET Document Imaging SDK, the MICR capabilities developed by ORPALIS allow decoding CMC-7 and E-13B characters from documents with outstanding speed and accuracy.

The recognition engine is remarkably accurate with skewed, poorly contrasted, and hard to read documents. It can also decode the characters when the signature overlaps the MICR zone.

The ORPALIS Research and Development team uses a highly sophisticated set of APIs using state-of-the-art artificial intelligence, machine learning, and fuzzy logic algorithms to get the best results.

The latest version of the component provides a 50% performance increase in full-page recognition rate, and the processing time has been divided by two.

The MICR functionalities belong to a suite of SDKs for PDF, OCR, barcoding, imaging, and formats conversion applications, allowing companies operating in the financial industry to develop fully-featured desktop, web, or Cloud applications.

About ORPALIS

ORPALIS is an editor of imaging software, PDF processing tools, and large-scale document flow management solutions for professionals of all industries and individuals worldwide.

www.orpalis.com

