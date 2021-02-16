ORPALIS Imaging Technologies Acquires Experts in Searchable PDFs and Document Automation Aquaforest ORPALIS Imaging Technologies Acquires Experts in Searchable PDFs and Document Automation Aquaforest

With the acquisition of the UK company, the French publisher of SDK for PDF and document imaging extends its offer of enterprise software solutions.

Extending our solutions to take full advantage of the industry-leading document technologies provided by ORPALIS will bring even greater value to our product set. ” — Neil Pitman

MURET, HAUTE-GARONNE, FRANCE, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ORPALIS, a market-leading provider of PDF and document imaging components for software developers, announces the acquisition of UK-based Aquaforest Ltd., experts in searchable PDFs and document automation for Microsoft platforms.

ORPALIS is the publisher of SDKs for PDF, document imaging, OCR, barcodes, and formats, for desktop (GdPicture.NET Document Imaging SDK), web (DocuVieware HTML5 Viewer and Document Management Kit), and Cloud (PassportPDF) applications. It also develops the popular PaperScan Scanning Software, used by millions of people worldwide.

The Aquaforest solutions are built around one critical need: making content findable.

The company’s flagship products provide high performance automated batch OCR and conversion to searchable PDF’s for Windows servers (Autobahn DX), an audit, OCR conversion, and metadata tagging tool for SharePoint and Office 365 documents (Aquaforest Searchlight), and a no-code, low code automation tool for the Microsoft platform Power Automate (PDF Connector).

“There is a growing demand for contextual data capture and analytics by extracting intelligence and knowledge from unstructured information held in PDF documents,” says Elodie Tellier, Managing Director of the ORPALIS group and member of the PDF Association Board of Directors. “At ORPALIS, we’re focused on building the engines to meet this demand. Our SDK offer goes even beyond PDF analysis and OCR, as it covers the full life-cycle of electronic documents, from acquisition to storage. With our tools, Aquaforest’s enterprise solutions will benefit from an extended set of features.”

Neil Pitman, Founder and CEO of Aquaforest: “This is great news for existing and future Aquaforest customers. Extending our solutions to take full advantage of the industry-leading document technologies provided by ORPALIS will bring even greater value to our product set.”



ORPALIS and Aquaforest customers are companies and organizations of all sizes, all industries, located in 70 countries. ORPALIS licenses its SDKs to more than 15,000 developers and Aquaforest provides solutions to more than 2,000 administrators and power users.



About ORPALIS

ORPALIS is an editor of imaging software, PDF processing tools, and large-scale document flow management solutions for professionals of all industries and individuals worldwide.

www.orpalis.com

About Aquaforest Ltd

Aquaforest was established in 2001 to provide High-Performance PDF, OCR, and SharePoint products to a worldwide market. Aquaforest are experts in Searchable PDFs. Thousands of organizations rely on Aquaforest solutions as part of their document workflow processes.

www.aquaforest.com