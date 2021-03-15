Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
State Police Investigate Shooting In Taneytown

Maryland State Police News Release

(TANEYTOWN, MD) – Maryland State Police are actively investigating a shooting that occurred early this afternoon in Taneytown.

The victim is identified as Karlie Burkindine, 26, of Taneytown. Burkindine was transported to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for medical treatment.

Police believe the suspect, a juvenile, is related to the victim. He is not being identified at this time. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and consultation with the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office. 

Shortly before 1:15 p.m. today, the Taneytown Police Department received a 9-1-1 call reporting the incident in the unit block of York Street in Taneytown.  Officers responded to the home and found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound in her arm. The suspect had fled the scene.

Maryland State Police from the Westminster Barrack responded to the scene, along with investigators from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division. Crime scene technicians from the State Police Forensic Sciences Division also responded to process the scene for evidence.

The investigation is continuing. 

###

CONTACT:  Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

