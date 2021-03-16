CSVT Work Resumes

​Montoursville, PA – Construction has resumed on the Northern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project in Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties as follows:

Northern Section Paving:

The prime contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc., began excavation and embankment operations in preparation for paving. This season’s paving and associated work will take place form the Winfield interchange to the Ridge Road interchange. New traffic signals at the Route 147 and Ridge Road intersection are being installed now but will not be activated until later this season. A temporary traffic pattern will reduce Southbound traffic on US 15 to a single lane beginning the week of March 29. This lane closure is for the construction of overhead sign structures and is expected to remain in place for approximately two months. The final wearing course is scheduled to be paved in 2022, which is the year the roadway is scheduled to be opened to traffic.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution through work zones.

The River Bridge:

The River Bridge is now complete.

For more information on the CSVT project, please visit www.csvt.com.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

###