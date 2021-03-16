Ideagen Achieves US GSA Schedule Approval to Sell Pentana Audit

Ben Dorks, Ideagen Chief Executive Officer

Ideagen Plc (LSE:AIM:IDEA)

We already work with a number of US Federal Government agencies and are very much looking forward to expanding that number in the coming weeks and months.”
— Ben Dorks, CEO of Ideagen PLC
NOTTINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading global provider of software products to companies operating in highly regulated industries, Ideagen has received GSA Schedule approval to sell its Pentana Audit software.

The US General Services Administration (GSA) exists to deliver value and savings in real estate, acquisition, technology, and other mission-support services across the US government. It does so in number of ways including, providing cutting-edge workplace solutions, leading acquisition and procurement strategies that help agencies access inventive and effective commercial solutions, improving the way federal agencies buy, build, and use technology and guiding agencies through innovative and efficient technology deployment.

One of the ways this works in practice is via the use of GSA Schedules, also known as Federal Supply Schedules, and Multiple Award Schedules (MAS). These are long-term governmentwide contracts with commercial companies that provide access to millions of commercial products and services at fair and reasonable prices to the government.

Schedules make buying easy and efficient with the use of modern technology to connect government buyers and industry and they give government agencies the confidence of knowing that their supplier has been thoroughly vetted.

Kevin McSharry, Head of Sales at Ideagen, said: “The US market remains important to Ideagen. Our products are specifically designed for organisations operating in very sensitive and highly regulated areas, so they are well suited to government agencies. Having the GSA Schedule approval will ensure these agencies can do business with us more easily, faster and secure in the knowledge that we have already met the very strict standards required of the US Federal Government.”

Ben Dorks, CEO of Ideagen, said: “Our software helps organisations to maintain the highest standards of quality and compliance and it is really important to us that we are recognised as reaching these standards ourselves. We already work with a number of US Federal Government agencies and are very much looking forward to expanding that number in the coming weeks and months.”

The importance of the US market to Ideagen was highlighted by the company’s recent acquisition of US compliance software provider Qualtrax. Qualtrax’s base in Virginia will become Ideagen’s US headquarters and the company plans to continue to grow across the country.

Heather Astbury
Ideagen
+44 7340 158049
email us here

You just read:

Ideagen Achieves US GSA Schedule Approval to Sell Pentana Audit

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Heather Astbury
Ideagen
+44 7340 158049
Company/Organization
Ideagen
Ergo House, Mere Way, Ruddington Fields Business Park
Nottingham, NG11 6JS
United Kingdom
+441629699100
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Ideagen is a UK-headquartered, global technology company quoted on the London Stock Exchange AIM market (Ticker: IDEA.L). The Group provides software and services to organisations operating within highly regulated industries such as aviation, banking and finance, life science, healthcare and manufacturing with its main operational premises spread throughout the UK, EU, US, Middle East and SE Asia. With an excellent portfolio of software products including Q-Pulse, Coruson, Pentana Audit, Pentana Risk and PleaseReview, Ideagen helps its clients reduce costs, improve operational efficiency, strengthen compliance and oversight and anticipate and manage every detail of risk. Currently, more than 5,000 organisations use Ideagen's products including seven of the top 10 UK accounting firms, all of the top aerospace and defence companies and 75% of the world's leading pharmaceutical firms. Ideagen's diverse and varied customer base includes many well-known, global brands such as British Airways, Aggreko, BAE, Ryanair, US Navy, KLM, BBVA, Bank of New York, Commerzbank, Meggitt, Heineken, Johnson Matthey, Haeco Group and Commerzbank. As well as this, Ideagen counts 180 hospitals across the UK and US amongst its client base. Ideagen directly employs more than 530 members of staff and touches every continent globally. What sets Ideagen apart? Ownership - UK AIM public listed company - Ideagen PLC - IDEA Accreditations - ISO 9001:2015; 14001 & 27001 certified Employees - Over 530 employees and a global Partner Network Customers - 5,000 companies using the Ideagen suite of products globally Support - Based in the UK, US and Asia, we provide 24/7 support 1993 - Year of formation

http://www.ideagen.com

More From This Author
Ideagen Achieves US GSA Schedule Approval to Sell Pentana Audit
Ideagen Strengthens Presence in the Global Assurance Sector with the Acquisition of Qualtrax
Ideagen and PHI Aviation Agree Five-Year Safety Management Software Deal
View All Stories From This Author