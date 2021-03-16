Ideagen Achieves US GSA Schedule Approval to Sell Pentana Audit
We already work with a number of US Federal Government agencies and are very much looking forward to expanding that number in the coming weeks and months.”NOTTINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading global provider of software products to companies operating in highly regulated industries, Ideagen has received GSA Schedule approval to sell its Pentana Audit software.
The US General Services Administration (GSA) exists to deliver value and savings in real estate, acquisition, technology, and other mission-support services across the US government. It does so in number of ways including, providing cutting-edge workplace solutions, leading acquisition and procurement strategies that help agencies access inventive and effective commercial solutions, improving the way federal agencies buy, build, and use technology and guiding agencies through innovative and efficient technology deployment.
One of the ways this works in practice is via the use of GSA Schedules, also known as Federal Supply Schedules, and Multiple Award Schedules (MAS). These are long-term governmentwide contracts with commercial companies that provide access to millions of commercial products and services at fair and reasonable prices to the government.
Schedules make buying easy and efficient with the use of modern technology to connect government buyers and industry and they give government agencies the confidence of knowing that their supplier has been thoroughly vetted.
Kevin McSharry, Head of Sales at Ideagen, said: “The US market remains important to Ideagen. Our products are specifically designed for organisations operating in very sensitive and highly regulated areas, so they are well suited to government agencies. Having the GSA Schedule approval will ensure these agencies can do business with us more easily, faster and secure in the knowledge that we have already met the very strict standards required of the US Federal Government.”
Ben Dorks, CEO of Ideagen, said: “Our software helps organisations to maintain the highest standards of quality and compliance and it is really important to us that we are recognised as reaching these standards ourselves. We already work with a number of US Federal Government agencies and are very much looking forward to expanding that number in the coming weeks and months.”
The importance of the US market to Ideagen was highlighted by the company’s recent acquisition of US compliance software provider Qualtrax. Qualtrax’s base in Virginia will become Ideagen’s US headquarters and the company plans to continue to grow across the country.
