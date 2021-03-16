Westminster Barracks / Fugitive From Justice
CASE#: 21B101012
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joseph Galusha
STATION: VSP Westminster
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: 3/13/2021 at 1742 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Springfield Correctional Facility
VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice
ACCUSED: Brandon Lee
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 3/15/2021 at 1742 hours, Brandon Lee was cited and lodged at the Springfield Correctional Facility. Lee was charged with being a Fugitive from Justice from charges in New Hampshire and was held on $5,000 bond. He was subsequently lodged in Springfield Correctional Facility and is scheduled to appear at court on 3/16/2021.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/15/2021 at 1230 Hours
COURT: White River Junction
LODGED - LOCATION: Springfield Correctional Facility
BAIL: $5,000 Surety bond or Cash
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.