Westminster Barracks / Fugitive From Justice

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B101012

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joseph Galusha

STATION: VSP Westminster

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

DATE/TIME: 3/13/2021 at 1742 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Springfield Correctional Facility

VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice

ACCUSED: Brandon Lee

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 3/15/2021 at 1742 hours, Brandon Lee was cited and lodged at the Springfield Correctional Facility. Lee was charged with being a Fugitive from Justice from charges in New Hampshire and was held on $5,000 bond. He was subsequently lodged in Springfield Correctional Facility and is scheduled to appear at court on 3/16/2021.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/15/2021 at 1230 Hours

COURT: White River Junction

LODGED - LOCATION: Springfield Correctional Facility

BAIL: $5,000 Surety bond or Cash

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.