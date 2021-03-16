Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 807 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,397 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / Fugitive From Justice

VSP News Release-Incident

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

       

 

CASE#: 21B101012

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joseph Galusha                              

 

STATION: VSP Westminster                    

 

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

 

 

DATE/TIME: 3/13/2021 at 1742 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Springfield Correctional Facility

 

VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice

 

 

ACCUSED: Brandon Lee                                              

 

AGE: 36

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, Vermont

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 3/15/2021 at 1742 hours, Brandon Lee was cited and lodged at the Springfield Correctional Facility. Lee was charged with being a Fugitive from Justice from charges in New Hampshire and was held on $5,000 bond. He was subsequently lodged in Springfield Correctional Facility and is scheduled to appear at court on 3/16/2021.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/15/2021 at 1230 Hours           

 

COURT: White River Junction

 

LODGED - LOCATION: Springfield Correctional Facility      

 

BAIL: $5,000 Surety bond or Cash

 

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / Fugitive From Justice

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.