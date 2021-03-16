St Albans Barracks // DUI - Drugs

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A200872

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. A. Currier

STATION: VSP St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 3/15/2021 at approximately 1448 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 S near mile marker 116; St Albans

VIOLATION: DUI - Drugs

ACCUSED: Sara M. Minor

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/15/2021 at approximately 1448 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks responded to the report of a wrong way driver on I89 near exit 20. VSP received reports of a silver sedan traveling southbound in the northbound lane, then subsequently a report of a vehicle in the southbound lane that appeared to have crashed. Troopers arrived on scene, and made contact with the operator of the reported silver sedan near mile marker 116. The operator was identified as Sara M. Minor (31 of Swanton, VT). Subsequent investigation lead Troopers to identify indicators of impairment, and Minor was screened for DUI. Minor was then placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence – drugs. Minor was released on a citation to appear in Franklin County District Court on 04/27/2021 at 1000 hours to answer for the charge of DUI-Drugs.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/27/2021 at 1000 hours

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

Trooper Audrey Currier (220)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Email: audrey.currier@vermont.gov