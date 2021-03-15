ALERT: Important Change to Public Charge Rule

Immigrants and their loved ones across California can seek and accept medical care, food assistance and public housing without fear or confusion about public charge consequences, thanks to changes in federal policy.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has stated that it will return to using policies in place before the 2019 Public Charge Final Rule. Check the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) web page on Public Charge for updates.

California health and human services leaders issued a joint statement in response to the federal public charge changes.

Important to know

The USCIS will not consider participation in Medi-Cal (except for long-term care), public housing, or CalFresh as part of the public charge determination.

A reminder that medical testing, treatment and preventive services for COVID-19, including vaccines, are not considered for public charge purposes.

Get access to free legal services

If you have questions or need free legal advice, a list of nonprofit organizations qualified to provide assistance to individuals is available on the California Department of Social Services website.

Public Charge Guide

Information for Counties

