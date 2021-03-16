Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Florida Singer Songwriter Chimes In for International Day of Happiness

John McDonald's 2021 CD Islandology Sparked at Coral Beach, Freeport Bahamas

Songwriter John McDonald on Pelican Beach with Mango Man Dale and Lucky the Parrot

John McDonald & the Mango Men at Home in Florida's Salty Beach Climate

Tropical Rock artist John McDonald sings for a renewed recognition of International Day of Happiness on March 20 in his 'Just Chime In' music video.

It feels like a good time to emphasize the universal importance of happiness for everyone and the message in this song is simple; no matter who you are, we all have a common humanity.”
— Singer Songwriter John McDonald
MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer Songwriter John McDonald has released a music video celebrating International Day of Happiness, Saturday, March 20. In a song called ‘Just Chime In’ from his upcoming 2021 CD Islandology, the Melbourne, Florida performer sings ‘the more people singing, the faster the healing begins.’

“Given the difficult year we just had because of the Pandemic, it feels like a good time to emphasize the universal importance of happiness for everyone and the message in this song is simple; no matter who you are, we all have a common humanity despite our racial, ethnic, political and cultural differences.”

Established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012, the International Day of Happiness Resolution acknowledges ‘that the pursuit of happiness is a fundamental human goal…recognizing the need for a more inclusive, equitable and balanced approach to…happiness and the well-being of all peoples.’

Although the video captures McDonald and his long time band mates, drummer Kevin Kornicki and guitarist Dale Cinski, hamming it up on the Atlantic shore of Florida's Space Coast in Satellite Beach with a Yellow-naped Amazon parrot named Lucky, the video features people from all walks of life.

The video was produced by Dan Jones of Cocoa Beach Productions who includes shots of everyday people belting out in song, including children, Millennials, Baby Boomers and Seniors. Jones explains, “The clips that populate the video are deliberately multi-racial and multi-generational in order to convey the all inclusive message of John’s lyric.”

McDonald and songwriting collaborator, Nashville veteran Rick Beresford, wrote ‘Just Chime In’ around the time the Covid-19 Pandemic was declared. “I originally intended it to be a Christmas song but we dropped the seasonal angle and adopted the broader idea that no matter who you are, we’re all in this together collectively” McDonald reflects. “I had no inkling that we were about to face a global pandemic!”

The song, mixed and mastered by Grammy-nominated producer Eric Torres, is a track from McDonald’s new record titled Islandolgy, scheduled to be released on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at his CD Release Concert at Crowne Plaza Oceanfront Melbourne, Florida.

Donna DiBongrazio
Floribbean Music
+1 609-510-3947
donnadibon@yahoo.com
Just Chime In

