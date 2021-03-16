How a Free VPN Helps with the Internet Outage in Myanmar
MYANMAR, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After the military assumed all power in an overnight coup in Myanmar, a nationwide internet shutdown was ordered soon after in an attempt to silence the surging noise. With the signals down and the media censored, protesters and the rest of the citizens lost communication and were at loss on the current situation of their country.
As an immediate solution, people downloaded circumvention tools such as Virtual Private Network (VPN) apps on their mobile devices. With the use of a VPN, they were able to bypass the internet restrictions and resume communication. But it doesn't end there, below is a list of how a VPN service can help with the internet outage especially in the middle of a military coup.
1. A VPN helps users access banned social media sites by data encryption. Since the internet shutdown targeted popular social media platforms where people mostly share updates, it became hard to gain information. But by using a VPN, people are given easy and unrestricted access to Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. How? A VPN replaces the original server by building a tunnel between the user and the internet. When connected, everything that is sent over the world wide web will secretly pass through the tunnel, allowing users to avoid any internet blocks.
2. A VPN allows unrestrained communication. Following the statement above, a VPN will also be helpful in spreading useful information among citizens. With every data hidden from someone else through encryption, people are free to share online materials through private messaging apps such as Facebook-owned WhatsApp without the fear of someone else snooping in on the conversation.
3. A VPN ensures anonymity. The current situation in Myanmar makes it hard even for the bravest to stand up and speak up. People are becoming victims of police brutality and many more are getting killed on the streets in broad daylight. Those protesting online are no less than safe than those on the streets as there's an ongoing crackdown of people who share anti-military posts. However, with a VPN, a user's identity will be kept private. By masking the user's real IP address and changing it to a different one via virtual servers, it will make it impossible for the ruling military junta to track it down. This way, one is free and safe to post important messages online and share real-time updates on Myanmar's situation, risk-free.
Takeaway
Myanmar's situation is getting more serious as it approaches the second month of the military coup and as of today, there's still no news about the end of it all. What everyone can do for now is to stay safe and connected by downloading a VPN service to help with the ongoing fight.

