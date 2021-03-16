Watch Your Favorite Shows in Myanmar via VPN
NEW DELHI, INDIA, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two of the most popular social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram, are banned by Myanmar’s military government. To add the dismay of the citizens of Myanmar, the government also nullified the franchise of the four independent media outlets.
With all of these strategies that the government is doing, one may ask, what could help the citizens of Myanmar to at least stay sane for the rest of the coup?
These people could not be able to communicate with their loved ones who are far away, they now have less news updates, and not to mention, minimal internet usage.
The outside world is much worse. Protesters are getting harmed or killed, the army and police abusing their power, and so much more.
The citizens of Myanmar really need a break.
Technology Can Help
With the rise of the VPN or Virtual Private Network, it is now possible for the internet users in Myanmar to access geo-blocked online contents especially Facebook and Instagram where they can communicate with their loved ones and share the ongoing happenings in their country.
By connecting to a VPN, an internet user is adding a protective layer on his online data, hence, his online activities are hidden to the third parties found in cyberspace. These third parties that are spying internet users are mostly the websites, internet providers, hackers, and the government.
For a user’s maximum benefit, he can also opt for a free VPN like GoingVPN. This VPN tool is a totally free VPN that has a lightning-speed technology for the users to avoid lags and buffers while streaming their favorite shows.
For more details, visit their website.
GoingVPN.com
With all of these strategies that the government is doing, one may ask, what could help the citizens of Myanmar to at least stay sane for the rest of the coup?
These people could not be able to communicate with their loved ones who are far away, they now have less news updates, and not to mention, minimal internet usage.
The outside world is much worse. Protesters are getting harmed or killed, the army and police abusing their power, and so much more.
The citizens of Myanmar really need a break.
Technology Can Help
With the rise of the VPN or Virtual Private Network, it is now possible for the internet users in Myanmar to access geo-blocked online contents especially Facebook and Instagram where they can communicate with their loved ones and share the ongoing happenings in their country.
By connecting to a VPN, an internet user is adding a protective layer on his online data, hence, his online activities are hidden to the third parties found in cyberspace. These third parties that are spying internet users are mostly the websites, internet providers, hackers, and the government.
For a user’s maximum benefit, he can also opt for a free VPN like GoingVPN. This VPN tool is a totally free VPN that has a lightning-speed technology for the users to avoid lags and buffers while streaming their favorite shows.
For more details, visit their website.
GoingVPN.com
GoingVPN.com
+65 6516 8867
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter