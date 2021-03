Senate Committee Schedule: Tuesday, March 16, 2021

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE FIRST SESSION, 2021 SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS Tuesday, March 16, 2021

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chairman Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Monday, March 15, 2021 – 10:00 p.m. or Call of the Chair – Virtual Zoom Meeting

C/HB 2 GENERAL APPROPRIATION ACT OF 2021 (LUNDSTROM)

C/HJR 1 PERMANENT FUND FOR EARLY CHILDHOOD, CA (MAESTAS)

C/SB 413 REGIONAL BROADBAND FRANCHISE ACT (MUÑOZ)

C/SB 419 NARROW LANDOWNER ANIMAL TAKINGS (STEINBORN)

All agenda items not heard will generally be rolled over to the next meeting but not necessarily in the order listed above.

For public participation email SFC@nmlegis.gov. Sponsors and Experts have 15 minutes to present the bill followed by 10 minutes each for Proponents and Opponents. Send written comments to SenFinComm@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and a limit of 300 words or less. All Committee Members have access to written comments. The deadline is 12 hours prior to meeting time. Tou will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE – Senator Elizabeth Stefanics, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Tuesday, March 16, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

C/H 177 HOMEMADE FOOD ACT (COOK)

All agenda items not heard will be rolled over to the next meeting but not necessarily in the order listed above.

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE – Senator Joseph Cervantes, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Tuesday, March 16, 2021 – 10:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

*C/HB 20 HEALTHY WORKPLACES ACT (CHANDLER)

For public participation send an email to SJC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. Written comments are limited to 300 words or less. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Daniel A. Ivey-Soto, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Tuesday, March 16, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

*HB 231 NATIVE AMERICAN POLLING PLACE PROTECTION (LOUIS)

C/SB 454 ELECTION CHANGES (IVEY-SOTO)

HJR 3 VETERAN PROPERTY TAX EXEMPTION, CA (ALCON)

SJR 17 RIGHT TO QUALITY EDUCATION, CA (POPE)

SB 314 POST-SESSION LOBBYING REPORTS (STEINBORN)

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE – Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair

Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Tuesday, March 16, 2021 – 15 minutes after the floor session – Virtual Zoom Meeting

HB 248 INSURANCE FEE CHANGES (CHANDLER)

C/HB 235 INSURANCE CODE CHANGES (LUJAN)

HB 82 HISTORICALLY UNDERUTILIZED BUSINESSES (SERRATO)

SM 2 NATIONAL BANK INFRASTRUCTURE (TALLMAN)

SB 113 WIRING FOR PHOTOVOLTAIC SYSTEM (SOULES)

SB 392 TRANSFER ABOVE TREND MONEY FROM GENERAL FUND (ORTIZ y PINO)

HB 107 MAIL-ORDER PHARMACY INSURANCE PARITY (THOMSON)

C/HB 262 ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEM TAX CREDIT (SARIÑANA/STEWART)

C/HB 300 STATE LEADERSHIP PILOT PROGRAM (STANSBURY)

C/HB 325 RURAL AIR SERVICE ENHANCEMENT ACT (LUNDSTROM)

HB 178 COUNSELING & THERAPY LICENSURE (JOHNSON)

HB 112 HEALTH BENEFITS FOR CERTAIN NON-CITIZENS (MARTÍNEZ)

For public participation register at https://forms.gle/ctPhDP9w9GCZ6cVH8. The deadline to respond is Tuesday, March 16 at 10:00 a.m.

###