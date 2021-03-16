Avaamo Placed in Inc. Magazine’s List of California’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals: California list had an average growth rate of 535 percent.LOS ALTOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine today announced that Avaamo is part of its second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: California list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing California-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the California economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.
“The AI segment is one of the fastest-growing and competitive areas in technology right now, especially in the aftermath of the pandemic. So we are thrilled that our growth and success at Avaamo has brought us this acknowledgment from Inc. 5000," said Ram Menon, CEO, and founder, Avaamo. "We realize if we focus on making our customers successful, good things happen. I am also thankful to our dedicated employees who continue to propel our growth”.
The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in California, according to Inc magazine.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: California, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/california
“This list proves the power of companies in California no matter the industry,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay.”
About Avaamo
Avaamo is an omnichannel conversational AI platform that allows global enterprises to deliver exceptional experiences to their customers, employees, and partners. Our patented artificial intelligence technology across a broad area of neural networks, speech synthesis, and deep learning, automates conversations in large enterprises across healthcare, telecom, financial services, education, retail, insurance, and many more industries. Avaamo automates billions of interactions annually, in over 30 languages, and integrates with 150 of the most common business applications used in the enterprise today.
About Inc. Media
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
