Rep. Capriglione Files Bills on Digital Transformation

by: Rep. Capriglione, Giovanni

03/11/2021

AUSTIN – Today, State Representative Giovanni Capriglione filed two bills to address the growing need for data modernization and robust cybersecurity in Texas.

In 2020, 27 state agencies submitted funding requests totaling nearly $900 million to implement a total of 59 projects, which is a funding increase of 86% from the last biennium. Updates are needed to protect private and confidential information, prevent data breaches, ensure government accessibility and transparency, and much more. Further dedicated funding and oversight is needed to properly address this constantly evolving issue.

• HB 4017 will create the Joint Oversight Committee on Digital Transformation. o The Committee will monitor ongoing projects and strategies and report back to the Legislature before each Legislative Session.

• HB 4018 will establish the Technology Improvement and Modernization Account. o This account would be overseen by the Department of Information Resources to improve and modernize state agency information resources, including legacy system projects and cybersecurity projects. It would consist of designated federal funds and could be used in emergency situations in between sessions so our state can respond to emerging needs and crises in a decisive manner.

“All Texans deserve quick, easy access to government services with the peace of mind that their data is thoroughly protected,” said Representative Capriglione. “Our agencies need to be able to work as efficiently as possible, and that can’t happen without modernized data and information technology services. These bills will ensure IT projects and strategies are properly supervised and funded throughout their lifespan.”

