IN CASE YOU MISSED IT….The Capitolist: “Florida’s finances after a yearlong pandemic: Jimmy Patronis looks back, and ahead”
3/15/2021
One year after the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic washed over the world, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis revealed an inside look at the initial financial fears that gripped the state’s top money managers as they watched tourist revenue dry up virtually overnight. And he outlines Florida’s financial future as the state looks toward a return to normalcy.
“As we started making the rounds, much like we do with hurricanes, we quickly realized what our country was on the verge of facing, and then the gravity set in on what that means for our economy that is so dependent on tourism,” Patronis said.
“The problem we ran into was that people stopped flying into Orlando and Miami, which quickly had a snowball effect on adjacent businesses — like car rentals, hotels, and restaurants — resulting in layoffs that devastated Florida’s hospitality industry.”
Patronis, who came from a small business background before embarking on a 15-year career in public service, says he embraces his role overseeing the state’s finances.
“I get excited about holding people accountable and watching over the people’s money,” Patronis said. “There’s a lot of things that we do that people don’t realize: we balance the state’s checkbook — we got three of them — we balance them every night. The legislature passes a budget, the money comes to us, and as the legislature executes how those dollars should be spent, we cut those checks.”
In addition to crediting Governor Ron DeSantis‘s decision to keep the economy open, Patronis lauded the state’s money managers that he helps oversee on the state Cabinet. A combination of sound investment choices and previous decisions by state leaders to pay down debt gave Florida the financial flexibility to make the most out of federal aid. While other states, like New York, which racked up a $15 billion budget shortfall, Florida, by contrast, has a balanced budget requirement and it paid off last year.
Then there were additional economic benefits that few saw coming. Patronis again credited DeSantis for being willing to take criticism over his decision to keep the economy open.
“I look at what Governor Scott had created, and I look how Governor DeSantis didn’t squander it, and I think this is good for outside corporate America to see how our good leadership structure allowed businesses to do what they need to do,” he continued. “That makes them change their mind from continuing to do business in New York and considering moving to Florida.
