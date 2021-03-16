ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING EXECUTIVE GEOFFREY DOYLE JOINS AS ADVISOR TO PRINTERPREZZ

Additive Manufacturing executive Geoffrey Doyle joins PrinterPrezz as advisor.

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PrinterPrezz, Inc., a trailblazer in combining polymer and metal 3D printing, nanotechnologies and surgical expertise to design and manufacture next generation medical devices, today announced that Geoffrey Doyle, a leader and investor in the additive manufacturing technologies industry, has joined as an advisor to the company.

Geoffrey Doyle also currently serves as Vice President of Business Development and Founding Advisor of Uniformity Labs. Previously, he was Director of Business Development at Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) most recently focused on strategy and M&A for the healthcare division and a member of the Jabil Additive leadership team. Before joining Jabil Inc, Geoffrey served as President of FIT AG’s US operation, a leading metal Additive Manufacturing company, and US president of its software subsidiary netfabb which was acquired by Autodesk in 2015.

“Throughout my career, I have helped grow value by focusing on various applications of additive manufacturing technologies, advising both startups and multinational businesses,” said Geoffrey Doyle. “At PrinterPrezz, there is tremendous opportunity to focus those advanced technologies on medical device applications and furthermore, to combine those efforts with programs for new technology overlays such as high-throughput manufacturing and coatings.”

Shri Shetty, CEO of PrinterPrezz, commented, “With his extensive relationships and keen strategic vision, Geoffrey Doyle brings great depth and experience to the advisory role at PrinterPrezz. We are excited to work more closely with him and look forward to his contributions as PrinterPrezz continues to grow and add value through advanced additive manufacturing for the medical device industry.”

About PrinterPrezz

PrinterPrezz’s mission is to bring more ideas for innovative medical devices to market faster, connecting medicine and manufacturing to become the first Medifacturing™ company in the world. By developing advanced medical devices using processes that combine expertise in 3D printing, orthopaedics, semiconductor and nanotechnologies, PrinterPrezz’s ultimate goal is to provide medical solutions that enable people to enjoy active lives longer. PrinterPrezz’s ecosystem aims to solve challenges for various parts of the medical innovation value chain by providing prototyping, development, and manufacturing services to create life-enhancing medical devices. Committed to ongoing compliance with ISO13485:2016 and all relevant regulatory requirements, PrinterPrezz provides customers with access to a variety of 3D printing machines, 3D manipulation software, and 3D scanners as well as advanced manufacturing processes, and surgeon education programs. Medical solutions created by PrinterPrezz are designed to enable more people to live happier and more gratifying lives. For additional information about the company, please visit www.printerprezz.com.

