Arrangr Scheduling Platform Ranked Above Calendly and Doodle by Hubspot

Turn-key, Integrated Meeting Scheduler Surpasses the Competition

Completely bootstrapped and having fewer than a dozen employees, Arrangr consistently ranks higher overall than competitors like Calendly, who has over 200 employees and $350 million in funding. ” — Co-founder Eric Wentworth

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arrangr.com, the newest and most advanced integrated scheduling platform available for both business and personal use, has been ranked above Calendly and Doodle for efficiency and ease of use by HubSpot.

"Despite being completely bootstrapped and having fewer than a dozen employees, Arrangr has consistently ranked higher overall than competitors like Calendly, who has more than 200 employees and $350 million in funding,” remarked co-founder Eric Wentworth.

The missing link in “arranging” meetings, Arrangr’s proprietary algorithms and unique approach allow users to organize meetings in as little as 30 seconds. Arrangr eliminates the need for endless back-and-forth texts, calls, and emails to review calendars, set times, establish call-in numbers or URLS and PINs for video or conference calls, and send invitations. Furthermore, the scheduler’s proprietary feature, SpotFinder, automatically helps users find the most suitable place to meet, and their polling feature makes it easy to find the best time for a group to meet by ranking everyone's availability.

Arrangr’s model integrates all these tasks in one simple software tool that was designed from the ground floor to be fully integrated with hundreds of other services that add even greater functionality, including Slack, GoToMeeting, Zoom, UberConference, Skype, Uber, OpenTable, Google Calendar, Outlook/Office 365 Calendar, Apple iCloud Calendar, etc. Now, with the added functionality of Zapier’s extensive range of business integrations, Arrangr easily surpasses all other meeting schedulers in improving efficiency and productivity.

Using intuitive engineering and AI assistance to provide ease of use with a wide range of meeting management tools, Arrangr is positioned as the best-in-breed, one-stop hub to schedule and manage meetings, both large and small.

For more information, go to www.arrangr.com.



