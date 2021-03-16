AG Yost Continues Crackdown on Dayton Tornado Grifters

(DAYTON, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has filed a lawsuit against another contractor accused of scamming homeowners who suffered damage from the Dayton tornadoes in 2019.

The lawsuit, filed in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, alleges that Tyler A. Puckett through his business, StormAid Restoration LLC, solicited homeowners after the tornadoes, promising to repair roof damage.

Several homeowners reported that Puckett, 31, of Hamilton County, collected $213,569 from them but failed to deliver or did only minimal roof patching.

“To exploit someone trying to keep a roof over their family’s heads takes an especially cruel con man,” Yost said. “I have a special place for these people – in front of a judge.”

The lawsuit accuses Puckett of violating the Consumer Sales Practice Act by accepting money for goods or services and not delivering them.

Yost filed a similar lawsuit in February against Robert T. Green and his business, TK Home Improvement LLC, for soliciting homeowners, promising to repair their damaged homes and failing to do so. That lawsuit is ongoing.

Even in times of crisis, there is help for consumers to navigate potential scams, which often pop up after natural disasters such as tornadoes. Yost offers these tips:

Review any complaints filed with the Ohio Attorney General's Office or Better Business Bureau before hiring a contractor. Consumers can research businesses and contractors here.

any complaints filed with the Ohio Attorney General's Office or Better Business Bureau before hiring a contractor. Consumers can research businesses and contractors here. Know your rights. If a home improvement contractor comes to your door to offer services, you are entitled to a three-day right to cancel the contract under Ohio’s Home Solicitation Sales Act. Make sure you receive detailed written information about your cancellation rights.

your rights. If a home improvement contractor comes to your door to offer services, you are entitled to a three-day right to cancel the contract under Ohio’s Home Solicitation Sales Act. Make sure you receive detailed written information about your cancellation rights. Get written estimates from several contractors before making a final decision.

written estimates from several contractors before making a final decision. Protect yourself with a written contract that includes any verbal promises, the start and end dates, and an itemized list of all significant costs, labor and services.

yourself with a written contract that includes any verbal promises, the start and end dates, and an itemized list of all significant costs, labor and services. Beware of red flags, such as a large deposit or a requirement that you write a check directly to the contractor instead of his or her company.

of red flags, such as a large deposit or a requirement that you write a check directly to the contractor instead of his or her company. Check with the Ohio Secretary of State to confirm that the business is registered properly.

Complaints or issues regarding potential scams can be reported at www.OhioProtects.org or by calling 1-800-282-0515.

MEDIA CONTACT: Luke Sullivan: 614-270-2662

