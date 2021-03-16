Game and Fish to hold season setting question and answer sessions online

Regional hunting season presentations will be posted online March 24

3/15/2021 8:01:47 PM

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is holding season setting question and answer sessions online to review 2021 hunting season proposals. No in-person meetings will be held.

Game and Fish will present region-specific information that addresses proposals for:

Chapter 2, General Hunting Regulation

Chapter 5, Antelope Hunting Seasons

Chapter 6, Deer Hunting Seasons

Chapter 7, Elk Hunting Seasons

Chapter 8, Moose Hunting Seasons

Chapter 9, Bighorn Sheep and Mountain Goat Hunting Seasons

Chapter 11, Upland Game Bird and Small Game Hunting Seasons

Chapter 14, Migratory Game Bird Hunting Seasons and Light Goose Conservation Order

Chapter 15, Wild Bison Recreational Hunting Season

Chapter 20, Fall and Spring Wild Turkey Hunting Seasons

Proposed regulations are available on the Game and Fish website.

Recorded presentations of regional season proposals will be available online beginning March 24. The public will then have an opportunity to join regional question and answer sessions with wildlife biologists and game wardens to discuss the proposals. Anyone planning to attend a regional question and answer session should review the proposals prior to attending.

Registration for these sessions is open now. Each meeting has a unique link. Separate enrollment is required if attending multiple meetings.

Comments made at these sessions will not be recorded or presented to the Commission. Instead, all comments need to be submitted online through the Get Involved page or sent to Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604. The public comment period, which is open now, closes at 5 p.m. April 2. Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to the public hearing at their April 2021 meeting in Jackson.

(Sara DiRienzo (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov))

