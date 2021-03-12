2021-03-12 12:43:25.783 St. Louis Man Wins $63,000 Show Me Cash Prize

2021-03-12 12:43:25.783

Robert Weber of St. Louis won a $63,000 Show Me Cash jackpot prize after matching all five numbers drawn in the March 3 drawing. The winning numbers that night were 10, 11, 12, 18 and 20.

Weber purchased his winning ticket at Zinger’s Mart, 1502 Jeffco Blvd., in Arnold.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.

In FY20, players in Jefferson County, where the ticket was sold, won more than $34.5 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. During the same time period, retailers received more than $3.2 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $10.3 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.