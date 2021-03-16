The Cleveland School of Cannabis Announces Scholarship to Promote Equity in the Cannabis Industry
Scholarship applications must be received by March 22, 2021
The Cleveland School of Cannabis (CSC) today announced that applications are being accepted for its Equity Scholarship. CSC is presenting the scholarship in partnership with Green Thumb, one of several sponsors for the program. Building on the foundation of Green Thumb's social equity License Education Application Program (LEAP) and efforts on expungement, record-sealing, and clemency, these impactful partnerships mark a critical next step in prioritizing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the cannabis industry. The industry is large and growing, creating jobs, and stimulating the economy throughout the United States.
— Kevin Greene
The Cleveland School of Cannabis will award an "Equity Scholarship" to two students who have been personally affected by the War on Drugs, are a member of a family that was impacted by the War on Drugs, or reside in a community that has been impacted by the War on Drugs. Green Thumb has funded an independent application review committee to determine the awards.
The Cleveland School of Cannabis' mission is to foster adult learning through high-quality residential and online education that integrates personal development and career-oriented skills and knowledge related to cannabis, science, and business to prepare graduates for entry-level employment in the industry. Tuition covers all resources and fees needed to complete the 150-hour online cannabis certificate program.
“Without education, any equity plans will not be sustainable,” said Vice President of CSC Keith Greene. “We are grateful to Green Thumb for their support in helping us achieve our goals.”
The Cleveland School of Cannabis is the only state-approved career school for cannabis education east of Colorado. CSC has industry-leading affiliates in all major sectors of the cannabis industry. The school works diligently to offer top-notch cannabis education. Employers can be confident that when they hire CSC alumni, that they are getting individuals who are well equipped to represent their company with dignity. CSC is setting new standards to bring a level of prestige and professionalism that the cannabis industry has yet to see.
Ben Kovler, Green Thumb’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, remarked, “The Green Thumb team is honored to support educational opportunities to help people achieve their dream of pursuing a career in cannabis and to support nonprofits that address issues facing communities disproportionally targeted by the war on drugs, with negative effects on many residents, especially young people. We believe it is our responsibility to help reduce barriers to entry, increase diversity and promote opportunity throughout the industry.”
Greene further noted, “The Cleveland School of Cannabis is dedicated to the Equitable growth of the Cannabis industry. We must continue to reinvest in communities that the prohibition of Cannabis has disenfranchised. Our Equity Scholarship partnership with business leaders will directly support and create a pipeline for individuals from BIPOC communities to gain access to the cannabis industry. With a focus on education as the foundation for growth and prosperity. Together we are creating the future stakeholders of knowledge to create new opportunities for upward mobility and wealth.”
Applications for the Equity Scholarship must be received by March 22, 2021.
For more information and to download scholarship requirements, visit www.csceducation.com
