KETAMINE CLINICS LOS ANGELES MARKS SEVEN YEARS AS SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA’S PREMIER PROVIDER OF KETAMINE INFUSION THERAPY

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ketamine Clinics Los Angeles , a leading provider of ketamine infusion therapy for the treatment of mental health disorders and chronic pain conditions, recently marked its seventh anniversary serving Southern California since its doors first opened in Jan. 2014. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a greater number of people turning to ketamine infusion therapy as an alternative to traditional medications and forms of treatment for mental health conditions.A recent report from the Centers for Disease Control shows significant increases in mental health issues related to COVID. Compared with the same time period in 2019, instances of anxiety disorders in 2020 increased 300%; depression, 400%; and suicidal conditions, 200%.“Ketamine infusion therapy is fast-becoming a more effective and safer alternative to traditional medications and forms of treatment for mental health disorders,” said Steven L. Mandel, M.D. , president of Ketamine Clinics Los Angeles. “During the past seven years, we have seen incredible growth in both the number of patients and the percentage who are able to significantly improve the quality of their lives. The pandemic has caused a surge in the number of people struggling with mental health issues and the severity of those issues. Ketamine infusion therapy has brought relief to many whose conditions were otherwise treatment-resistant.”Ketamine has been traditionally used as an anesthetic and was recently found to be a safe and highly effective off-label treatment for a variety of mental health disorders including depression, suicidality, anxiety, PTSD, obsessive-compulsive disorder, postpartum depression and bipolar depression. Dozens of recent peer-reviewed studies and clinical trials have demonstrated it to be effective, particularly with patients who have treatment-resistant conditions. Ketamine infusion therapy has been shown to work faster, better, and safer than many conventional mental health disorder treatments and medications. It is non-habit forming and has minimal short-term side effects and no long-term side effects. It is administered by medical professionals, eliminating the possibility of abuse or misuse.Ketamine Clinics Los Angeles is a leading provider of ketamine infusion therapy for the treatment of mood disorders and chronic pain conditions. The medical operations of the clinic are supervised by Steven L. Mandel, M.D., an internationally recognized expert and pioneer in the use of ketamine infusion therapy to treat mental health disorders and chronic pain. Day-to-day operations of the clinic are managed by Chief Operating Officer Sam Mandel.More information is available at KetamineClinics.com and on social media (FB/IG @KetamineClinicsLA; Twitter @KetamineClinics). The clinic was founded in 2014 and is located at 6801 Park Terrace, Suite 525, Los Angeles, CA 90045.

