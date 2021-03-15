Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 843 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,382 in the last 365 days.

Work on M-26 Firesteel River bridge replacement project resumes tomorrow

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Ontonagon

HIGHWAY: M-26

CLOSEST TOWN: Greenland

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Tuesday, March 16, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Spring 2022 

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be restarting work on the $12.5 million project to replace two bridges on M-26 over the east and west branches of the Firesteel River in Ontonagon County. Work started last May and was suspended for the winter. The new bridges will be built off-alignment to minimize traffic impacts. The new bridges are expected to be complete and open to traffic by fall 2021. The old bridges are expected to be demolished in spring 2022. Work includes about 1.3 miles of asphalt pavement rebuilding, earthwork, drainage, guardrail and pavement markings, bridge building, and approach work.

The project map is available on Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: The work will require intermittent single-lane closures through the end of October with one alternating lane of traffic maintained via traffic regulators.

SAFETY BENEFITS: The new bridges will replace older structures that have reached the end of their useful service life. The new bridges will be wider, safer and more efficient for the motoring public.

You just read:

Work on M-26 Firesteel River bridge replacement project resumes tomorrow

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.