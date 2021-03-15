Work on M-26 Firesteel River bridge replacement project resumes tomorrow

Contact:

Agency:

Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809Transportation

COUNTY: Ontonagon

HIGHWAY: M-26

CLOSEST TOWN: Greenland

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Tuesday, March 16, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Spring 2022

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be restarting work on the $12.5 million project to replace two bridges on M-26 over the east and west branches of the Firesteel River in Ontonagon County. Work started last May and was suspended for the winter. The new bridges will be built off-alignment to minimize traffic impacts. The new bridges are expected to be complete and open to traffic by fall 2021. The old bridges are expected to be demolished in spring 2022. Work includes about 1.3 miles of asphalt pavement rebuilding, earthwork, drainage, guardrail and pavement markings, bridge building, and approach work.

The project map is available on Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: The work will require intermittent single-lane closures through the end of October with one alternating lane of traffic maintained via traffic regulators.

SAFETY BENEFITS: The new bridges will replace older structures that have reached the end of their useful service life. The new bridges will be wider, safer and more efficient for the motoring public.