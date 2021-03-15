BlackFacts.com launches Black Fact Of The Day™ Podcast and Inspiring Black Women Video Series
BlackFact.com celebrates Women's History Month with a daily podcast celebrating Black History Facts and a video series celebrating inspiring Black Women.
I am no longer accepting the things I cannot change, I am changing the things I cannot accept!”BOSTON, MA, USA, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first day of Women’s History Month 2021 marked the launch of the Black Fact Of The Day™ podcast, a daily digest of audio stories recalling remarkable African American women who made history and changed the course of history. From Ida B. Wells who, although born into slavery, went onto become an investigative journalist and co-found the NAACP, to unstoppable voting rights advocate Fannie Lou Hamer, to the first Black woman to win an Olympic gold medal Alice Coachman Davis, to the resilience of Claudette Colvin and Rosa Parks who both defied Jim Crow transportation bias and launch a movement and more, Black women continue to make history. Actually, Black history has been made every day of the calendar year. The website BlackFacts.com is the source for both Black women’s history and African American history—thus, American history—on a daily basis. These facts are now available as a podcast across all available platforms.
— Angela Davis
Podcast Episodes can be found here: https://blackfacts-daily-black-history.simplecast.com/
BlackFacts Video Library of Inspiring Black Women can be seen here: https://blackfacts.com/women
Founded by black technologists Ken Granderson and Dale Dowdie, who specialize in "Diversity Technology Solutions - sites, systems and tools to Uplift the Race," BlackFacts.com is on a mission “to put the Black Community in Control of Our Stories, on Technology platforms Created, Coded, Controlled and Owned by Us.” BlackFacts.com is the Internet's Longest running Black History Encyclopedia. According to Dowdie, “Since 1997, we have been serving up Black History Facts on a daily basis to millions of users and followers on the web and via social media.”
After piloting a video-per-day Black history project that launched during Kwanzaa 2020, BlackFacts.com partnered with journalists and hosts Nicole Franklin and Bryant Monteilh of the podcast Before You Go to launch the Black Fact Of The Day™ podcast in time for Women’s History Month. The series Before You Go features first-hand accounts of 100-year-old guests and their contributions to history either known or soon-to-be known. According to Franklin, partnering for hosting duties with the BFOTD was a natural fit with hers and the Before You Go team’s commitment to episodic historical storytelling: “quote from Franklin.”
BlackFacts.com has millions of website visitors, thousands of email subscribers and over 210,000 social media followers of their Black History and Black News postings. The new podcast series offers yet another means of making Black History and Culture available on any device to followers and supporters around the globe - Bringing Black History to life.
Subscribe and download to the Black Fact Of The Day™ daily podcast because for 365 days of the year, Black Facts Matter.
ABOUT BLACKFACTS.COM
BlackFacts.com is the Internet's Longest running Black History Encyclopedia.
In 2020, BlackFacts.com launched the BlackFacts News Syndicate dubbed "Wakanda News," sharing Black News from more than 160 trusted sources from around the globe. Soon after, the "Black Facts Minute" Video series made its debut with a unique Black History video for every day of the year, along with special showcase videos on Black History Heroes and Living Legends; Black Women; Black Greek Letter Organizations and Kwanzaa - with more to come.
ABOUT BEFORE YOU GO (http://www.beforeyougo.tv/)
Before You Go is a First-Person Podcast with 100-year-old guests. Journalists and hosts Nicole Franklin and Bryant Monteilh interview seniors for a chance to sit-down with history. Live chats with historians and hosting duties with projects such as BlackFacts.com are part of the Before You Go media ecosystem.
