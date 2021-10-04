Submit Release
BlackFacts.com celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with our Latest Video Series “Afro-Latino Trailblazers”

BlackFacts.com Expands it's Diversity Video library with 61 Episode Video Series “Afro-Latino Trailblazers.”

If you have a change to accomplish something that will make things better for people coming behind you, and you don't do that, you are wasting your time on this earth.”
— Roberto Clemente
BOSTON, MA, USA, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH, BlackFacts.com, the Internet’s first and longest running Black History Encyclopedia, has introduced a new Video Series “Afro-Latino Trailblazers.” Episodes Include:
- EVA AYLLON
- ALEX CUBA
- GWIN IFILL
- JOSE ANTONIO MACEO
- MIGUEL JONTEL PIMENTEL
- TATYANA ALI
- ROSARIO DAWSON
- MARITZA CORREIA
- CARLOS MOORE
- And over 50 others with more being added regularly!

“Afro-Latino Trailblazers” is available online at https://blackfacts.com/afro-latino

As a special offer for HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH, you can play ‘Afro-Latino Trailblazers’ from YOUR School or Organization’s web site for FREE!

Just fill out the form at https://blackfacts.com/afro-latino-widgets
You will receive an email containing 2 lines of code that you can insert into your WordPress, Wix or DIY website to display a different ‘Afro-Latino Trailblazers’ video each day in two series – a total of 61 videos sharing inspiring achievements over several centuries and countries!

See Live Demos and learn more about our Diversity Content Widgets at: https://blackfacts.com/diversity

In 2021 BlackFacts.com introduced the ‘Black Facts Minute” - a Daily Black History video to help make Black History easy and fun to learn! These videos feature a 1- to 2-minute video each day that focuses on a person, event or milestone of Black History that occurred on that day. We also have longer (3+Minutes) video episodes that cover the life and legacy of our Black History Heroes and also a special series on Significant Women in Black History.

You can see the full range of Videos we have released to-date here: https://blackfacts.com/videos

Due to the incredible response to our Black History Videos we decided to expand our Widget solution to not only have a Fact-Of-The-Day(™) offering but also to include videos.

BlackFacts.com has a mission of “Putting Black Community in Control of our Narratives” - using technology created, coded, controlled and owned 100% by ‘US!’

Our Goals:
INSPIRE our COMMUNITY
INFORM the WORLD
ENGAGE our YOUTH

If you believe in the importance of “Putting the Black Community in Control of our Stories” then support our efforts - become a part of the BLACKFACTS NATION.

Discover, Create and Share Black History by supporting us at: https://blackfacts.com/support

ABOUT BLACKFACTS.COM
Started in 1997 by Black Technologists Ken Granderson and Dale Dowdie, Blackfacts.com was the first, and today is the largest online source of Black History information, with over 400,000 Black History and Current News articles.

Join BlackFacts.com and get our ‘Black Facts Of The Day™’ via email - your daily dose of Black History: https://blackfacts.com/join

Follow Blackfacts.com on social media:
https://facebook.com/blackfacts (FACEBOOK)
https://twitter.com/blackfacts (TWITTER)
https://instagram.com/blackfactsonline (INSTAGRAM)
https://www.linkedin.com/company/blackfacts (LINKEDIN)

CONTACT:
Dale Dowdie
outreach@blackfacts.com
617-573-5113

Dale Dowdie
BlackFacts.com
+1 617-573-5113
outreach@blackfacts.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

BlackFacts.com Afro-Latino Trailblazers presents - Alex Cuba

