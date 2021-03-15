“Mega” Vaccination Event Announced for Jackson County

Jefferson City — State Sen. Barbara Anne Washington, D-Kansas City, joined the governor for the announcement of a “mega” vaccination event planned outside of Arrowhead S

tadium in Kansas City. The two-day vaccination event is scheduled for Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and aims to vaccinate between 6,000 and 7,000 eligible Missourians.

Names of eligible Missourians in activated phases will be chosen from a list of those who have previously registered for the vaccine with the Jackson County Health Department and through the state’s Vaccine Navigator. Those selected will be notified of their appointment date and time and be provided with further instructions.

“This is a step in the right direction toward ensuring the residents of Jackson County have access to these safe and critically needed vaccines,” Sen. Washington said. “While more work still needs to be done, I am deeply appreciative of the governor and our other partners for helping make this event happen and working to protect some of our community’s most vulnerable populations.”

The event is in partnership with the Missouri National Guard, the State Emergency Management Agency, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the Jackson County Health Department, Truman Medical Center, the Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Area Transportation Authority, local elected officials and others. For more information, please contact Sen. Washington’s office at 573-751-3158.

