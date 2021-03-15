The Missouri Senate Minute for March 15: SB 10 and SB 57

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri senators have reached the halfway mark of the 2021 legislative session. Among the measures yet decided are Senate Bill 10, which would modify provisions relating to illegal gambling, and Senate Bill 57, which relates to incentives for economic development.
