St Johnsbury Barracks/Injury Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A401077

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: SGT Lyle Decker

STATION: VSP-St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME: approximately 1545 hours on 3/14/21

STREET: Route 2

TOWN: West Danville, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: West Shore Rd

WEATHER: Snowing, windy

ROAD CONDITIONS: snow/ice covered

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Joseph Carrara

AGE: 58

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Grand Cherokee

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: heavy damage to the front driver's side corner-totaled

INJURIES: Transported to NVRH as a precaution

HOSPITAL: NVRH

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Barron Gilding

AGE: 54

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Mitsubishi

VEHICLE MODEL: Lancer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: heavy front end damage-totaled

INJURIES: Gilding had minor injuries, juvenile passenger was also transported for minor injuries. Passenger Nicole Thomas (30) was transported as a precaution.

HOSPITAL: NVRH

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

Prior to the crash, Vehicle #1 (Carrara) was traveling west on Route 2, while Vehicle #2 (Gilding) was traveling east on Route 2 near West Shore Rd in West Danville. Carrara appeared to have lost control of Vehicle #1 while on a corner, traveling into the east bound lane and collided with Vehicle #2 while sliding. Gilding attempted to avoid Vehicle #1 but was not able to do so. The roadway at the time was snow and ice covered. Route 2 was shut down for approximately 1 hour. Members of the Danville FD and CALEX responded to the scene.

SGT Lyle Decker

Vermont State Police

Troop A

St. Johnsbury Barracks