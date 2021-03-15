St Johnsbury Barracks/Injury Crash
CASE#: 21A401077
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: SGT Lyle Decker
STATION: VSP-St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: approximately 1545 hours on 3/14/21
STREET: Route 2
TOWN: West Danville, VT
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: West Shore Rd
WEATHER: Snowing, windy
ROAD CONDITIONS: snow/ice covered
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Joseph Carrara
AGE: 58
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Grand Cherokee
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: heavy damage to the front driver's side corner-totaled
INJURIES: Transported to NVRH as a precaution
HOSPITAL: NVRH
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Barron Gilding
AGE: 54
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Mitsubishi
VEHICLE MODEL: Lancer
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: heavy front end damage-totaled
INJURIES: Gilding had minor injuries, juvenile passenger was also transported for minor injuries. Passenger Nicole Thomas (30) was transported as a precaution.
HOSPITAL: NVRH
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
Prior to the crash, Vehicle #1 (Carrara) was traveling west on Route 2, while Vehicle #2 (Gilding) was traveling east on Route 2 near West Shore Rd in West Danville. Carrara appeared to have lost control of Vehicle #1 while on a corner, traveling into the east bound lane and collided with Vehicle #2 while sliding. Gilding attempted to avoid Vehicle #1 but was not able to do so. The roadway at the time was snow and ice covered. Route 2 was shut down for approximately 1 hour. Members of the Danville FD and CALEX responded to the scene.
