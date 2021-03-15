Digital Diagnostics Joins the Population Health Alliance, Paving the Way Toward Autonomous AI Diagnostics
Committed to democratizing health care and closing care gaps, autonomous AI leader joins the coalition dedicated to the success of population health managementWASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Population Health Alliance (PHA), the industry’s only multi-stakeholder professional and trade association solely focused on population health, announced today that Digital Diagnostics (dxs.ai) has joined the organization as a member. With an unwavering focus on improving patient equity, outcomes, safety, and efficacy, Digital Diagnostics is committed to autonomous artificial intelligence (AI) done the right way. The first FDA-cleared autonomous AI diagnostic company of its kind, its products are used by the largest and most prestigious health systems across the U.S. and globally.
“For years we have heard about the power and the potential for AI in population health. Digital Diagnostics is making that real by enabling providers to leverage this potential by building safe, trusted diagnostic tools that are actionable and account for multiple sources of bias.” said Jaan Sidorov MD, CEO and President of the PA Clinical Network and President of the Population Health Alliance. “The PHA leadership welcomes their important perspective as we advance to a new era in consumer engagement that is powered by artificial intelligence,” he added.
“There is too much needless suffering from treatable illnesses, and this happens more in populations that do not have equitable access to healthcare. We look forward to collaborating with the Population Health Alliance as we look to the future where frontline care providers have access to point of care diagnosis and referrals to improve long-term patient outcomes,” said Michael Abramoff, MD, PhD, Founder and Executive Chairman of Digital Diagnostics.
Digital Diagnostics will be the special guest presenters for the next PHA Member Showcase Webinar this Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 3 p.m. EST. Delivered by Founder and Executive Chairman Michael Abramoff, MD, PhD and President and Chief Operating Officer Seth Rainford, MBA, “Autonomous AI and Trust: The Path Towards Patient Centric AI” will present a specific use case for diabetic retinopathy, important ethical principles established for developing AI in health care, the current state of autonomous AI reimbursement, and where the future is headed for this work. Registration for this webinar is open to all population health management professionals.
Digital Diagnostics also recently announced the addition of George Barrett, former Cardinal Health Chairman and CEO, to the company’s board of directors, adding world-class leadership to an impressive team of leading health care payers, providers, policymakers, and academics.
- - - -
About Population Health Alliance
Population Health Alliance represents stakeholders from across the health care ecosystem that seek to improve health outcomes, optimize medical and administrative spend, and drive affordability. Learn more at www.PopulationHealthAlliance.org or follow them on LinkedIn.
About Digital Diagnostics, Inc.
Digital Diagnostics Inc. (formerly IDx) is a pioneering AI diagnostics company on a mission to transform the quality, accessibility, and affordability of health care. It was founded and is led by Michael Abramoff, MD, PhD, a practicing, fellowship-trained retina specialist ophthalmologist, neuroscientist, and computer engineer. The platform includes two autonomous AI systems – IDx-DR and 3DermSpot. Digital Diagnostics is paving the way for autonomous AI diagnosis to become a new standard of care, contributing to democratizing health care and closing care gaps. The company works closely with patient advocacy groups, federal regulators, and other quality of care and ethics-focused stakeholders to enable adoption of autonomous AI. For more information and the latest news, visit www.dxs.ai.
